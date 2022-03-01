Development of the Porsche 911 Hybrid is now happening in the snow, rather than at the Nürburgring like in most previous spy shots. This one is wearing a slightly different body than the earlier vehicles.

There are two examples of the 911 Hybrid in these photos. One of them has the obvious warning sign of electrification that uses a decal with a lightning bolt on it. The other has a simple, yellow circle on the base of the driver's side of the A-pillar.

The body seems to be identical to what we are seeing from spy shots of the refreshed Porsche 911 Carrera. The front end has a lower fascia with two sensors visible in the center opening. The corner inlets are wide and have a mix of horizontal and vertical slats. The auxiliary lights on each side of the body are just testing and are not for the production model.

The rear wears more extensive camouflage. There are mesh panels over the engine cover. The entire rear bumper appears to have a cover over it. Plus, the snow adds even more concealment to the tail. You can barely see the exhaust pipes that come out of the center while having a small area separating them.

Oddly, previous 911 Hybrid development vehicles have used the body from the 911 Turbo with inlets in the rear fenders. These holes aren't visible on the cars in these photos, even after zooming in to look for camouflage.

Those earlier spy shots and videos also showed the vehicles testing with blacked-out areas for the rear portion of the side windows. This caused speculation that they only had two seats. Headrests in the back appear to be visible in the vehicle in the photos for this story. This detail is hard to see for certain though.

Porsche Italia CEO Pietro Innocenti told Motor1 Italy during a press roundtable that the 911 Hybrid was debuting soon. He didn't give exact timing, though. The model is not a plug-in hybrid and uses technology originally from the 919 Hybrid.

There are no precise powertrain details about the 911 Hybrid yet. Previous rumors indicate that Porsche intends to prioritize power instead of improved fuel efficiency for the model. There's a report the output could be as high as 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts).