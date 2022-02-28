The hot hatch segment remains steamy in Europe. In this video, Daniel Abt collects a Hyundai i30 N Performance and a Volkswagen GTI Clubsport for a series of drag races. The video is in German, but the subtitles are of good enough quality to make what's happening understandable.

Starting with their specs, the i30 N Performance makes 271 horsepower (202 kilowatts) and 279 pound-feet (378 Newton-meters) of torque from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. This one has a six-speed manual, not the available eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox that's available on the current version. The car weighs 3,150 pounds (1,429 kilograms).

In comparison, the GTI Clubsport has 296 hp (221 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) that's also from a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder. It has a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox. The VW weighs 3,221 pounds (1,461 kilograms).

A quarter-mile drag race starts the challenges, and the GTI Clubsport immediately shows its strengths. Wheelspin causes the i30 N to have a bad start. Meanwhile, the VW rockets down the track with a time of 13.26 seconds. The Hyundai needs 15.0 seconds to cover the distance.

Next, they race 800 meters (0.497 miles). While the distance is roughly double the length of the first run, the result at the finish is the same. The GTI Clubsport takes a commanding lead and covers the distance in 20.44 seconds. The i30 N requires 22.44 seconds to complete the run.

They then re-run the 800-meter race. This time, the i30N is a bit quicker by completing the distance in 21.98 seconds. However, the GTI Clubsport also improves its time and makes a run in 20.30 seconds, which gives it yet another victory.

The final challenge is a rolling race from 60 kilometers per hour (37.28 miles per hour). This is the closest race yet. The i30 N actually takes an initial lead but briefly. Then, the GTI Clubsport speeds away to win again.

VW doesn't offer the Clubsport variant of the GTI in the US, but the regular variant is available with 241 hp (180 kW). The i30 N also isn't available to American buyers. The closest comparison is the Elantra N with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder producing 276 hp (206 kW).