Ford took its sweet time bringing back the big Bronco and maybe it missed a profitable opportunity all these years. The truck-based Everest SUV has been around since 2003 and yet it was never launched in the United States. It's time for the outdoorsy seven-seater to switch to a new generation to follow the revamped Ranger that debuted in the latter half of November 2021.

Also sold as the Endeavour in India, the Everest will use the same updated T6 underpinnings as its truck sibling, but in a more family-oriented package by accommodating a third row of seats. The platform will also serve as the foundation for the next-gen Volkswagen Amarok coming later this year as a Ford-built pickup.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Everest teasers

35 Photos

The Blue Oval has been tight-lipped about the new Everest, but look no further than the technical specification of the Ranger to get an accurate picture of what the SUV will bring to the table. Wider than its predecessor, the midsize truck has received a turbodiesel 3.0-liter V6 to relace the inline-five 2.5-liter engine. The Raptor ute has already been revealed with an EcoBoost V6 and will continue in some markets with the old twin-turbo 2.0-liter diesel. Lesser models will make do with a four-pot 2.3-liter EcoBoost unit and a 2.0-liter oil-burner with a single turbocharger.

Ford is selling the overhauled Ranger with six-speed manual and automatic transmissions, along with a 10-speed auto. Electronic shift-on-the-fly and full-time 4x4 systems are available for the truck, while the wheelbase and tracks have both been extended by 50 mm (nearly two inches). We're expecting the rearmost seats to have a 50:50 split layout and fold flat at the touch of a button. The middle row is likely to boast a 60:40 bench that might sit flush with the floor as well to boost cargo capacity.

Speaking of the interior, logic tells us the new Everest will inherit the SYNC4 infotainment system with a choice between 10.1- and 12-inch touchscreens arranged in portrait mode. These should be combined with 8- and 12.3-inch fully digital instrument clusters as part of a long list of equipment including a 360-degree camera, matrix LED headlights, and support for OTA updates.

Following its world premiere today, the 2023 Ford Everest should go on sale in the coming months in markets like Australia, South Africa, Phillippines, and others. It's unlikely to come to Europe where its direct rival would be the recently launched PHEV-only Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The livestream starts on March 1 at 2 AM ET / 7 AM GMT.