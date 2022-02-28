Before you start criticizing BMW for having the audacity of putting quad exhausts on a four-cylinder car, let's have a look at the competition. Audi Sport has been selling the S3 with a four-pot and a front-wheel-drive-based platform for many years. Mercedes-AMG's "45" also has a small 2.0-liter engine and is derived from a FWD architecture while packing four round tips at the back.

While the M135i hatchback, M235i Gran Coupe, and the X2 M35i both have dual tips, the next-generation X1 will be the first to rock a quad arrangement. It'll also be the first M Performance version of BMW's smallest crossover, but it won't necessarily have the most power ever. The original E84 came with an inline-six dialed to 300 hp in the xDrive35i specification. Coincidentally, that's roughly about as much as the current crop of "235i" models.

Visibly larger than the outgoing model, the next BMW X1 was seen undergoing last-minute testing in northern Sweden. The performance crossover was caught in a winter wonderland featuring a more grown-up look rather than being the ugly duckling of the X lineup. Aside from the look-at-me exhaust, you can tell by the size of the front brakes it's a spicy version. The production model will sit lower to the road than the regular X1 trim levels and should come with larger wheels since these are a provisional winter set.

Aside from growing in size and getting some M-derived goodies, the new X1 will have a fresh door handle design in line with the latest 2 Series Coupe and 2 Series Active Tourer. Borrowed from the minivan will also be the iDrive 8 infotainment with a pair of screens sitting next to one another, housed within a single piece of glass.

As with the compact models mentioned from rival brands, the M35i will be sold exclusively with all-wheel drive and most likely an automatic transmission as well. It'll be built in Leipzig from later this year, alongside the next Mini Countryman – the first time when a factory in Germany puts together cars from different brands within the BMW Group.

Both will be out by the end of 2022, complete with purely electric versions.

