What does it take to build the perfect pickup truck? For this classic Chevy truck owner, it was a build that blends new and old into one giant custom Chevy Truck. The simplicity and styling of classic trucks make them desirable collectors’ items. However, these classic trucks lack many of the comfort features and interior space we’ve grown accustomed to in modern trucks. That’s what makes this Chevy truck build the ultimate truck as the perfect blend of new and old.

If you close your eyes for a moment and envision a truck, what do you see? Chances are you’re not envisioning a brand-new truck but rather the classic boxy vehicles that gave pickup trucks their start. There’s something about classic trucks that resonates with every car enthusiast. That’s what makes this classic Chevy truck build so exciting.

This completely custom build looks factory minus the large lift kit which is a testament to the quality of this fully custom truck. Power comes from a tuned 5.9-liter Cummins diesel engine that puts out an impressive 550 horsepower (410 Kilowatts) and enough torque to move a medium-sized mountain. The interior is fully classic with a beautiful blue leather trim accented by chrome. You won’t find plastics in this custom truck build or a distracting infotainment screen, instead, you just focus on driving and enjoying truck ownership.

It took over two years and enough money to buy three brand new trucks to build this custom masterpiece, but the end product is worth it. This one-of-a-kind truck is an expression of what makes both modern and classic trucks great creating the perfect blend of new and old. Passionate owners like this are what makes a shared enthusiasm for both cars and trucks great.