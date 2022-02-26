The next-generation Honda CR-V was first spotted almost exactly a year ago. But just last week, alleged patent images of the Japanese crossover have surfaced on the web, giving us a preview of what it might look like.

Our friends from Kolesa tried to imagine what those patent images would look like as an actual car, leading us to these unofficial renderings of the 2023 Honda CR-V.

If these renderings were to resemble the real thing, the next Honda CR-V looks more elegant yet timid than the current version, although that huge honeycomb grille looks aggressive.

This styling direction is in line with Honda's aim that was revealed in 2020 – to become more macho in terms of design and stance, especially the SUVs.

At the rear, Kolesa imagines a clean look, though the vertical L-shaped taillights remain as a nod to the CR-V's signature design.

For what it's worth, Kolesa's rendering looks a bit far from the proportions of the patent drawings and the prototypes we spotted before. Both seem to have a longer hood than what we see here.

Whichever the case is, we can expect the next CR-V to increase in size. That's considering that the smaller Honda HR-V got a substantial size increase, which means that the CR-V will follow the lead.

The Honda CR-V is an important car for the automaker, especially in the US where it placed fifth in the list of best-selling cars, trucks, and SUVs in 2021. Over 360,000 units of the Honda crossover were sold to owners that year, up by more than 8 percent from the previous year.

Honda has yet to announce the arrival date of the next-generation CR-V, though logic tells us that it can happen sometime this year for the 2023 model year. Until then, all we can do is imagine what it would look like.