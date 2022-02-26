When it comes to performance, the most important part of your car is the tires. Tires are the only part of your car that are supposed to touch the ground. That means all of the engineering that went in to your vehicle’s powertrain, suspension, and electronic systems are routed through the tires. These performance gatekeepers don’t always get the credit they deserve but thankfully YouTube channel TyreReviews is here to give us an update on the best performance tires for 2022.

When it comes to performance tires, there are a huge number of options to choose from. You can find tires from big names that you’ve heard of like Michelin, Continental, Goodyear, and Toyo. Then there are smaller budget brands and newcomers to the market like Federal, Kumho, Nankang, Toyo, and Vredestein. It can be very hard to figure out which tires to choose especially if you’re opting to buy a different tire than what came on the car in stock form.

In the world of tires, more money doesn’t always equal better performance, so it’s important to take on tests like this. Before you can make a definitive decision, a tire needs to perform in several unique testing situations. In this video, we get to see wet performance, dry handling, braking, and rolling resistance.

If you’re looking to extract the most out of your performance car you’re going to want to pay close attention to this video. The gap between a good performing tire and something at the lower tier was more than a few seconds which is an eternity on a race track. That also means lesser performance in every part of your driving experience on the street. Tires affect acceleration, braking, handling, and driver engagement, so don’t take your next purchase lightly.