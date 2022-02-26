What are you willing to give up to achieve your goal? For the Canadian Vincent Yu, he gave up his house, several years of his time, and then eventually his partner in life.

His dream? To convert his Rolls-Royce Wraith into an electric vehicle, which he was able to accomplish as of this writing. According to Richmond News, Yu spent the past four years turning his luxurious Rolls coupe into a posh EV that doesn't need gasoline to run.

It wasn't an easy task, though. He spent time flying to Japan, Germany, and the US numerous times to buy parts for the project. He also had to sell his house to help finance the conversion. This led to his wife leaving him when she got fed up with the project.

Yu's proud of his work. According to him, the Wraith can reach 311 miles (500 kilometers) on a single charge. He also mentioned that it only costs him CAD 8 ($6.29) in electricity to charge the battery of his Wraith, which is significantly less than the CAD 120 ($94.39) he needed to fill its tank with gasoline.

Apart from the Wraith EV, Yu also opened a shop called Mars Power. He's using everything he learned in the Wraith conversion project to convert other gasoline-powered cars into EVs. His shop is located in Richmond, British Columbia, Canada.

Yu added that his oldest daughter gave him the idea to convert his car. The girl came home from school one day and complained about his driving habits.

"You shouldn’t act like a wealthy douchebag by driving a stinky car around town and polluting the air," his daughter said, according to Yu.

That's when he started the conversion with a small team of mechanics and machinists that he now employs in his new shop.

For photos of the Rolls-Royce Wraith EV, visit the Richmond News story via the source link below.