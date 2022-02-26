Electric mobility is one of the automotive buzzwords these days, and Volkswagen is keen on expanding its electric model range. Germany's largest automaker currently has about ten battery-electric vehicles available worldwide. Some of these include the ID.3 hatchback, ID.4 crossover, ID.5 crossover coupe, and the three-row ID.6. More recently, Volkswagen revealed specs for the upcoming ID.Buzz van.

Volkswagen is also planning a low-cost, subcompact EV dubbed the ID.2. It will have a target price of around 20,000 Euros or about $22,500 at current exchange rates. The ID.2 will also have two versions, the Urban and the X. The Urban is likely to be something similar to an electric Polo, while the X might be heavily inspired by the ID.Life concept that was shown late last year.

Gallery: 2026 Volkswagen ID.2 X Motor1 Render

4 Photos

With that in mind, this is our take on the road-going ID.2 X. Our colleagues from Motor1.com Italy reckon the EV crossover will reach production by 2026. They added that its launch might be a year after the ID.2 Urban model. For our render, we stripped away the ID.Life's show car jewelry and made it look a tad more conventional.

The front light panel is unlikely to reach production, so we replaced that with a pair of headlights and a black grille plate at the front. We also added a few ducts and intakes on the bumper since the show car had no openings. Since the ID.2 X aims for the budget-conscious crowd, the side-view cameras and pop-out door handles are unlikely to reach production due to cost. We also placed a fixed roof in this render instead of the show car's retractable top.

The ID.2 X will utilize the MEB platform that underpins several Volkswagen Auto Group electric vehicles. The concept vehicle used a 62 kWh battery plus a single front motor that packs 231 horsepower (172 kilowatts) and 214 pound-feet (290 Nm) of torque. Volkswagen also claims a range of up to 249 miles (401 kilometers). Of course, that may change for the production model, and it might have different battery packs just like the other Volkswagen ID models.