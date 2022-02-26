Hennessey Performance has put its Velociraptor 400 Bronco on a desert test drive in Arizona and here's your chance to see it in action.

To recall, the Texas-based tuner has introduced its own version of the Bronco Raptor to the public days leading to the go-fast SUV's debut. It follows Hennessey Performance's line of high-powered Blue Oval vehicles such as the F-150 Venom and Mustang Legend Edition. Now, it's putting it on a test in its natural habitat – stretches of sand, rocks, and dirt.

Hennessey was able to squeeze out 411 horsepower (306 kilowatts) and 603 pound-feet (818 Newton-meters) of torque from the stock twin-turbo 2.7-liter V6 of the Bronco Badlands. This was made possible through various enhancements, such as an all-new intake and exhaust system, engine recalibration, and a larger front-mounted intercooler system.

Various customization options are available for buyers to enhance the off-roader. These include the new Hennessey livery option that pairs VelociRaptor and Hennessey badging with distinctive double bonnet stripes that extend onto the roof. Customers may also opt for a set of 35-inch off-road tires on 18-inch Hennessey wheels, front and rear VelociRaptor bumpers, and retractable side steps.

"Since we announced our plans for the Bronco mid-last year, we’ve been inundated with customer requests to take our upgraded version. For so many of our customers, the Bronco is a special car they’ve always loved – now we can give them a VelociRaptor 400 Bronco with the power and style to make it a truly special vehicle," said John Hennessey, founder and CEO.

The Hennessey Velociraptor 400 Bronco is limited to just 200 units. It comes with the company's three-year or 36,000-mile warranty and you can either have in two- or four-door versions.