Friends, February is almost over. That means spring is right around the corner, and for off-roading enthusiasts of the Jeep persuasion, that means the annual Easter Jeep Safari isn't far off. This year marks the 56th running of the event in Moab, and of course Jeep will be there with some interesting concept vehicles.

We're still more than a month away from the action, but Jeep is giving us a taste of what to expect in the first of what will likely be many teasers. In a press release on the 2022 Easter Jeep Safari, the automaker mentions "bigger, better, greener, faster ultra-capable and undeniable" concept vehicles, both from Jeep proper and Jeep Performance Parts. Curiously, the teaser campaign doesn't open with Jeep's premiere freedom machine, the Wrangler. Instead, we get a glimpse of a Grand Cherokee face and a Gladiator silhouette consisting of QR code fragments.

Let's focus on that Gladiator for a moment. Yes, we scanned the image with a code reader and came up empty, so if there's a hidden message here it's well hidden. A Jeep Performance Parts logo tells us this Gladiator will likely be a creation of the parts group, fitted with all kinds of off-road accessories. The profile suggests a beefy set of tires are in the mix, along with a brush guard up front but obviously there's much more still to learn.

The other teaser photo shows the front of a Grand Cherokee, and it's safe to assume this is a 4xe plug-in hybrid. We say that because of all the blue used in this sketch, and also because the accompanying press release includes a lengthy ramble about a "4xe electrified Jeep SUV that will certainly conquer even the most tumultuous terrain along the backcountry trails of Moab and further highlight the Jeep brand’s vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom." Lengthy, indeed.

We've seen as many as seven Jeep concepts at the event in recent years, so expect more teasers showing other vehicles in the days and weeks to come.