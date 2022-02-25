The 2023 Kia Sportage is a big improvement over the outgoing model. It’s larger and a bit more upscale than the model it replaces, packed with the latest tech and creature comforts. It’s one of the brand’s best-selling models, and the affordable price should make it quite attractive in the crowded class of crossovers. The 2023 Kia Sportage starts at $27,205 (all prices include the $1,215 destination charge).

That gets you the entry-level Sportage LX with front-wheel drive. All-wheel-drive adds $1,800 to the LX and the $29,205 Sportage EX. The Sportage X-Line is only available with AWD for $32,005. The FWD Sportage SX and SX Prestige start at $32,705 and $34,705, respectively, with AWD costing $1,800 more for each. The X-Pro and X-Pro Prestige are only available with all-wheel drive. The X-Pro starts at $36,205, while the X-Pro Prestige is $38,005.

Model FWD AWD Sportage LX $27,205 $29,005 Sportage EX $29,205 $31,005 Sportage X-Line N/A $32,005 Sportage SX $32,705 $34,505 Sportage SX-Prestige $34,705 $36,505 Sportage X-Pro N/A $36,205 Sportage X-Pro Prestige N/A $38,005

Powering the entire Sportage lineup is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder making 187 horsepower (138 kilowatts) and 178 pound-feet (242 Newton-meters) of torque. However, there will be other powertrains.

The Sportage Hybrid pairs a turbocharged 1.6-liter to a 44-kilowatt electric motor to create 226 hp (166 kW). The Sportage PHEV, the plug-in hybrid electric variant, will be available in two trims: X-Line and X-Line Prestige. Kia hasn’t released pricing for the Hybrid and the PHEV models, both of which go on sale later this year. We expect Kia to release pricing information closer to when they go on sale.

Kia started 2023 Sportage production earlier this month, and the company says the crossover is available for purchase at Kia dealers right now. The crossover has a bold exterior design and a stylish, tech-packed interior that should attract shoppers.