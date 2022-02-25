Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The BMW 1 Series refresh seems to be more significant than on other upcoming revisions for the company's models. The headlights are rounder and slimmer. There's also a reshaped front bumper.

The new BMW M2 features an angular grille with horizontal slats. The redesigned front fascia has larger, square-shaped intakes.

The refreshed BMW 3 Series wears a nose and tail with slight tweaks. Aesthetically, the update appears to be minor.

BMW's engineers only cover the nose of this refreshed BMW X6. The changes are very minor. The headlights appear to be narrower.

Ford appears to be working on the Transit Trail for the US market. In Europe, the more rugged model gains a limited-slip differential and revised traction control system. The all-wheel-drive system can send up to 50 percent of the power to the front wheels.

A new generation of the Hyundai Kona is on the way. This one is under heavy camouflage, but the cutouts in the body covering suggest that it retains split headlights.

This refreshed Kia Telluride is under heavy camouflage, but the headlights are visible. The lamps have a new design for the LED daytime running lights and turn signals that give them a more vertical appearance.

KTM is taking its X-Bow GT2 race car and preparing a version that's legal to drive on the road.

The new Maserati GranTurismo has swoopy styling. There are vertically oriented headlights and a lower fascia with large intakes in the corners.

This refreshed Mercedes-AMG A45 only has strips of camouflage across the headlights and taillights. This points to a tweaked design for the lamps.

This gallery catches the new Mercedes-AMG C63 testing in sedan and wagon form. They wear a more aggressive front fascia and rear bumper than the standard C-Class.

This example of the Mercedes-AMG G-Class 4x4 Squared wears light camouflage that only covers the grille, the portion of the roof above the windshield, and the rear wheel carrier.

Here's the refreshed Rolls-Royce Phantom. The vehicle looks very similar to the current one. The headlights feature new internal graphics.

The new VW Amarok shares a platform with the latest Ford Ranger. This Amarok wears lots of camouflage, but the front appears to have a different grille and repositioned fog lights in comparison to the Ranger.

