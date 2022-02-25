The Ram TRX was launched last year as one of the most capable trucks on the market. It’s extremely good for going off-road but also very comfortable on the pavement. Our own Managing Editor Brandon Turkus summarized that “you could absolutely drive a Ram TRX on a regular basis without worrying about hearing loss or back problems.” All that amazing performance comes at a big price, though.

Ram is now displaying the starting price for the 2022 TRX on its official website and we have to report it’s getting more expensive for the new model year, similarly to what happened with the Ford Mustang Shelby GT500. In fact, it’s a very significant increase in the base price - $76,880 MSRP without destination versus $70,425 in 2021. That’s a major jump in the starting price of $6,455. It’s also important to note the destination charge is $100 more expensive for the 2022 model year.

When it arrived at Ram’s dealerships early last year, the TRX was initially available at $69,995. Later during the 2021 model year, the manufacturer increased that price by $430. The last time we played with the truck’s online configurator, we managed to virtually build an example for $100,835, making it the most expensive production half-ton truck on the market.

MoparInsiders is also reporting the 2022 TRX will be considerably more expensive in Canada, too. For the new model year, the starting price of the performance truck is $105,485 including destination charges versus $100,760 including destination charges last year.

As a final note, Ram’s official website also shows the regular 1500 has a new starting price for 2022. You will have to spend at least $35,900 (without destination) for a truck that would’ve cost you $32,795 during the 2021 model year.