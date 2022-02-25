Friends, let's be honest. We've seen stranger things. Remember the pickup truck body mounted backward on its chassis? Or how about the UFO on a highway? Arguably, the crazy car title is still held by the Lada with working legs, but you know what? This shark truck could make it into the top five.

Yes, it's a shark truck. Or a truck boat. Or a land yacht. Whatever you choose to call it, this thing is weird and certainly imaginative. It's the brainchild of someone named Kurt, hailing from Woodstock, Georgia. We aren't sure what's in the water in that area, but we can definitively tell you what isn't – an older 24-foot boat that found its way to Kurt's shop with a fuel leak. Around the same time, an ill-running 1990s Chevy 3500 pickup with a hydraulic dump bed also wound up at his shop. You probably see where this is going.

Before the General Motors fans jump into the comments saying this is really a GMC, let's give the shark owner the benefit of the doubt here. Yes, the video shows the truck with bold GMC branding in the grille prior to modifications, but that could easily be a swapped grille. We see Chevrolet wheels, a Chevy badge on the door, and all kinds of bow ties on the bed, but none of that matters. What really matters is the fusion of non-functional boat and barely-functional truck into the ultimate road-going tribute to Jaws.

Per the video, Kurt handled this entire conversion himself and there's much more happening than meets the eye. The boat is mounted to the dump bed, allowing the entire shell to lift up for entry and exit. With no doors, Kurt filled in the gaps behind the fenders, built a custom floor, and to match the seating position behind the boat's windshield, the pedals had to be extended. The front suspension was dropped three inches but even with that tweak, visibility is sketchy at best. That's why there are four exterior cameras connected to a single screen in the custom dash, offering unobstructed views of all angles.

Speaking of sketchy, this 24-foot land shark still has boat-style seating at the back for several adults. The seating position is rather high, but you won't find any seat belts. Instead, Kurt built a big lap bar that comes down, not unlike what you might find on a roller coaster. Whether it was intentional or not, we have no idea. But somehow, we suspect riding in the back of this thing at speed might elicit a similar sense of adrenaline with impending doom.

In the video, Kurt says he does drive the shark truck quite often, though we have doubts about the video narration saying it's a daily driver. We have no doubts, however, that this rig captures every single ounce of attention wherever it goes.