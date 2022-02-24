Until a new 911 GT2 RS arrives, Porsche fans rely on the 911 Turbo S for outright acceleration and speed. The current-generation model doesn't disappoint, pumping out 640 horsepower (477 kilowatts) to all four wheels through a lightning-fast eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. When those wheels don't slip, the Turbo S can hit 60 mph in 2.6 seconds and run a 10-second quarter-mile. Stock for stock, there are few cars in the world that can beat it.

Is the Tesla Model X Plaid one of them?

On paper, the answer is yes, but just barely. Mind you, we're talking about the Model X here – Tesla's beefy three-row crossover weighing upwards of 5,300 pounds. It's not a lightweight, but with three electric motors delivering 1,020 hp (761 kW) to the ground, its power advantage over the 911 is literally equal to a Toyota Supra. The Model X is just a tenth quicker to 60 mph, and at the other end of the track, it's only a few tenths quicker through the quarter-mile box. But it does win, be it by an inch or a mile.

But this new DragTimes video isn't a theoritical bench race. It's a proper side-by-side showdown between these two vehicles, both presented in stock trim and racing on a prepped strip at Palm Beach International Raceway in Florida. It should be an ideal location for maximum grip and maximum speed, and true to form, neither vehicle disappoints.

In other words, we have bad news for the Porsche faithful.

This is one of those instances where the numbers on paper actually line up pretty darned close to the real world. In two side-by-side dig races, both vehicles manage nearly identical launches and run side-by-side past 60 mph, reaching the milestone in 2.6 seconds. After that, however, the vastly superior power from the Model X can't be denied. It pulls well ahead of the 911 Turbo S in both races, ultimately winning each contest by nearly a second at the big end of the track. The Model X ran a 9.7 both times, with the Porsche managing a 10.5 on its best run.

It's a valiant effort from Turbo S, and if we're honest, it's a darn good showing considering the 911's 380-hp disadvantage. Will the tide shift when the new GT2 RS finally arrives? We suspect Porsche fans are eagerly awaiting that rematch. We certainly are.