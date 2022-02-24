The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety released its list of Top Safety Pick and Top Safety Pick+ winners for 2022. This year, 65 vehicles earned the TSP+ honor, and 36 scored the less prestigious TSP award. That was up from 49 TSP+ and 41 TSP models in 2021.

The Hyundai Motor Group with its Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis brands scored the most awards this year with a total of 21. Of those, 11 were Top Safety Pick+ honors, and 10 were Top Safety Pick trophies.

The Top Safety Pick+ winners from these brands were the Tucson, Palisade, Santa Fe from after July 2021, Nexo, Kia K5, Stinger, Genesis G70 from after June 2021, G80, G90, GV70, and GV80.

Volvo also did well with all 10 of the vehicles that the IIHS tested from the brand earning a Top Safety Pick+ award.

To receive a Top Safety Pick in 2022, a vehicle needed to earn a Good rating in all six of the IIHS' crashworthiness tests. The model also needed to have an available front crash prevention system with an Advanced or Superior rating in the vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. An available headlight option needed a Good or Acceptable score.

For the Top Safety Pick+, all of this was true. In addition, the vehicle's standard headlights needed to get a Good or Acceptable score.

The IIHS will introduce even tougher award criteria for its testing starting in 2023. An updated side impact evaluation will occur at a higher speed and with a heavier barrier. To get a Top Safety Pick award, a vehicle will need to score Good or Acceptable. A Good rating will be necessary to get a Top Safety Pick+

There will also be a new nighttime pedestrian crash prevention test. A vehicle will need to score an Advanced or Superior rating to be eligible for a Top Safety Pick+ award.

Finally, a vehicle will need standard headlights with a Good or Acceptable score to be eligible for a Top Safety Pick.