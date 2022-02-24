Cars are expensive. They’re often the priciest purchase many people make next to buying homes, and the maintenance, insurance, and repair bills can quickly add thousands to the cost of ownership. One Michigan woman recently discovered that a tow bill could also be surprisingly costly after being charged more than $9,000 for a tow earlier this month.

According to Fox 2 Detroit, Kellie Rockwell received a $9,048 towing bill after her car was involved in a multi-car pileup on February 13. More than 160 vehicles were involved in the incident that stretched across the Detroit area, which happened during whiteout conditions. Police descended on the scene, but 10G Towing and Recovery did, too.

Rockwell told Fox 2 that her insurance company instructed her to use the tow truck drivers that were working with the police. However, she thought wrongly that 10G was working with them. Her bill included a $375 COVID charge, $500 for storage, and $2,100 to hook up the vehicle.

Rockwell wasn’t the only driver charged an outrageous price involved in the pileup. Timothy Vanhaverbeck received a $4,000 bill. He told Fox 2 that he felt “taken advantage of.” Lavish T. Williams, the owner of Lavish Towing in Detroit, told the news station that towing companies that price gouge make “the industry look bad as a whole.” Both Rockwell and Vanhaverbeck’s insurance companies negotiated lower towing bills from 10G.

Being involved in any car accident is a stressful situation, putting people far outside their comfort zone even if they’re uninjured. It’s an easy situation to exploit in a confusing situation. However, it’s always best to ask how much a service will cost ahead of time. If the company can’t tell you the price, you can, and should, take your business elsewhere. This is an excellent reminder to always be vigilant, even at a vulnerable time.