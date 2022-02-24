Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

One of the most exciting new models of Mazda is just around the corner. The CX-60 will debut on March 8 as a brand new plug-in hybrid based on an RWD platform featuring over 300 horsepower. This is what it could look like based on recent spy photos.

Audi is working on yet another electric crossover to join its lineup in the very near future. There’s speculation that it could spawn a performance version and this rendering imagines what the potential RSQ6 could look like.

Volkswagen decided to give the Amarok new life in the form of a brand new generation. The second-gen truck will debut very soon and will be based on the new Ford Ranger. However, the design will be very different, as this rendering suggests.

This rendering comes from Chinese social media and depicts what could become a brand new luxury electric vehicle from local automaker BYD. According to early rumors, it is set to compete directly with the Tesla Model 3.