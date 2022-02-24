2022 marks half a century of the M division and BMW has some huge plans to celebrate the important milestone. Before a product onslaught in the coming months, a new video looks back at some of the greatest hits while previewing the future. From the M1 Procar to the Concept XM, "We are M" brings together your beloved models alongside the more controversial ones, such as the iX M60.

It's also an opportunity to see the retro badge on a modern BMW M car. As you might have heard, all M and M Performance vehicles ordered in 2022 will get the vintage emblem. In Germany for example, the visual nod to the past will come at no extra cost. Production is scheduled to commence in March and you'll be happy to hear old-school colors will be available: Imola Red, Dakar Yellow, Macao Blue, and others.

Sadly, the Vision M Next briefly shown in the video will not morph into a production car. It would've been the perfect way to celebrate 50 years of M by launching a dedicated M model taking the shape of a proper sports car. Instead, an indirect follow-up to the iconic M1 will be a plug-in hybrid SUV coming before the end of 2022 as the production-ready XM.

The silver lining is 2022 will finally bring the auto- and xDrive-only M3 Touring, not to mention a new M2 and the return of the CSL badge. The latter will be a stripped-out, two-seat M4 with more power and a diet of over 100 kilograms (220 pounds). The Coupe Sport Lightweight after the M3 E46 CSL is rumored to come exclusively with rear-wheel drive and an automatic transmission.

As a final note, the "We are M" video is not all about sports cars (and SUVs) as it also highlights the first M model released by BMW Motorrad – the M 1000 RR.