The Maserati Grecale might be late, but that’s not stopping the automaker from hyping the new model’s upcoming debut. A new teaser doesn’t show off much of the crossover, but it does say that its triple-digit top speed will “make your heart race.” At what speed does this happen? We’ll have to wait until Maserati tells us on March 22.

That’s when we’ll get a clear understanding of the model’s powertrains because Maserati has been quite quiet about its new crossover. Rumors point to the model borrowing powertrains from the similarly sized Alfa Romeo Stelvio. That means the Alfa’s 2.0-liter four-cylinder could power the entry-level Grecale while the twin-turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 from the Stelvio Quadrifoglio could power a more potent Grecale Trofeo variant. The Stelvio has a 176-mile-per-hour (283-kilometer-per-hour) top speed. The four-cylinder hits 144 mph (231 kph). Is that fast enough for Maserati?

The Grecale teaser also shows off a bit of the front end, but it doesn’t reveal more than what we’ve already seen before. Maserati hasn’t used a lot of cladding to distort the crossover’s sleek design. The iconic slotted grille, swept-back headlights, and curvy bodywork are all Maserati hallmarks that have been visible for a while. The new crossover will slot below the Levante in its lineup, giving it an offering in the popular compact luxury crossover segment.

Spy shots have revealed the Grecale’s interior, and it looks sporty and luxurious, especially in the Trofeo trim. The crossover will feature a center-mounted screen below the dash for the infotainment system, positioned below the in-dash clock. We expect the Grecale will feature a digital instrument cluster, too. We’ll know for sure in a month when it’s revealed. Hopefully, we learn when it’s going on sale, too, though we expect it to arrive for the 2023 model year.