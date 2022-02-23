Technology is amazing, especially wireless tech. It has connected the world and democratized information unlike anything we’ve seen in human history. But building that infrastructure took technology that no longer meets our needs today. Companies are transitioning away from it, and they will leave customers adrift. That list of lost customers includes car owners now that AT&T has shut down its 3G cellular network.

The telecommunications conglomerate ended its 3G wireless service on February 22, according to The Drive, which has been following this issue. The shutdown affects mainstream brands like Honda and Ford, luxury labels like Lincoln and Porsche, and certain bespoke Bentley models.

Gallery: 2019 Honda Pilot: Intro

36 Photos

The 3G shutdown could affect a variety of in-car connected services, depending on the make and model. Functions cars could lose include remote lock/unlock, smartphone connectivity, WiFi hotspots, and more.

Some affected models were built for the 2012 model year, while others made as recently as the 2020s are on the list, like select 2022 Honda Pilot trims. The Drive has a long list of affected makes and models, and they are not all equally affected. Ford has just three models losing service, while Volvo has six. Audi has 10.

Automakers are working on solutions that keep the functionality offered by the 3G network operating for owners. According to The Drive, GM and Honda have offered over-the-air updates for certain affected models, while Volvo, VW, and Ford owners can get a hardware upgrade to keep their connected services. More cars will suffer a similar fate as T-Mobile (Sprint) and Verizon will shutdown their 3G networks this year, too.

Automakers use 3G connectivity for a variety of services that is now done by 4G networks. However, it’s only a matter of time before 4G follows 3G into obsolescence, with 5G already here. The transition will likely cause even more chaos as many of today’s cars have some sort of wireless connectivity.