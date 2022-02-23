Starting from April this year, Nissan will begin accepting orders for the updated version of the Leaf on the European markets. There are no significant tech upgrades for the new model year, though the refreshed exterior look and the additional customization options should keep the electric vehicle demand high until the rumored high-riding replacement arrives in 2025.

This is essentially the same vehicle that debuted back in 2017 but the exterior is enhanced with new wheel options in 16- and 17-inch sizes. Nissan's updated brand logo appears on the front fascia, the wheels, and at the back and there’s also a refreshed range of colors. It now includes six monotone shades and five two-tone color options, including the Universal Blue and Magnetic Blue finishes shared with the new Qashqai and Ariya.

Gallery: 2022 Nissan Leaf (Euro-spec)

46 Photos

Nissan says the Leaf will continue to be available with two battery options in Europe and while there’s no detailed information regarding their capacity, we have no reasons to believe they are different from the available 40 kWh and 62 kWh batteries for the 2021 Leaf. With the larger of the two, the Leaf e+ (sold in the US as the Leaf Plus) has a maximum range at a single charge of 385 kilometers (239 miles) measured by Europe’s WLTP cycle.

The 2022 Leaf will also keep two of its most technologically advanced features. The ProPilot tech enables the electric car to automatically stop, start, and maintain a safe distance to the vehicle in front. The e-Pedal function, meanwhile, allows the driver to accelerate, decelerate, and stop with only one pedal. The latest version of the NissanConnect infotainment system, in turn, has Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

"As the popularity of electric vehicles continues to grow, Nissan is pursuing an exhilarating chapter in its electric mobility story. Leaf has played a key role in shaping Nissan's vision for empowering mobility and beyond, as we leverage our EV expertise to launch 23 new electrified models – including 15 full EVs – by fiscal year 2030," Arnaud Charpentier, Nissan VP for the AMIEO region.