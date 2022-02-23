In Stellantis' newly released 2021 financial report, the massive automaker says that its Fiat brand becomes fully electric in Europe in 2027. As part of that strategy, the document says that the marque's lineup gains another, currently unidentified EV in 2022 or 2023 (see graph below).

The financial report offers no other details about Stellantis' future plans for the Fiat brand. In 2021, the company claims the 500e to be the best-selling EV in the A-segment, which are generally small city cars, in 12 countries around the world. The global volume for the tiny EV was around 44,000 units.

In 2021, Fiat boss Olivier François talked a little bit about his plans for the brand's future. "We are exploring the territory of sustainable mobility for all: this is our greatest project. Between 2025 and 2030, our product line-up will gradually become electric-only. This will be a radical change for Fiat," he said.

To make the increased electrification happen, Stellantis is investing over $35 billion through 2025 into electrification. Some of the money is going to transform the Mirafiori factory in Turin, Italy, into an EV production hub. The automaker is also putting cash into the site in Termoli to produce lithium-ion batteries there.

The Fiat 500e debuted in 2020 as a model engineered from the ground up to be an EV. It features a different look than the combustion-powered versions by having smoother bodywork and a 500 badge in the front. Inside, the instruments are in a circular cluster with a 7-inch digital screen, and a 10.25-inch display is on the center of the dashboard.

The 500e launched with a single-motor powertrain making 118 horsepower (88 kilowatts) that let it hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 9.0 seconds. It came with a 42-kilowatt-hour battery pack that allowed for a 199-mile (320-kilometer) range in the WLTP test.