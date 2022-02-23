Just earlier today, Stellantis announced its updated product roadmap for plug-in hybrids, fuel cell electric models, and battery-powered EVs. There are some very exciting products in the pipeline as part of the automaker’s electrification push, for which Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares says is an answer to political decisions. At a glance, almost everything looks very good for the employees of the multinational manufacturer - there are even bonuses with a total value of €1.9 billion (about $2.1 billion at current exchange rates), though under the surface, there are some hidden issues.

When Stellantis was officially announced in 2021 as a 50-50 merger between the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group, one of the main goals of the newly-formed automaker was to realize massive financial savings from synergies across the board. As part of the plan, the automaker’s payroll has to be significantly reduced with some unions estimating that as many as 10,000 employees could be laid off in France alone. We can only imagine how difficult this task will be if the number is accurate, but it turns out Stellantis has a secret and rather controversial plan.

According to a new report from Automotive News, Stellantis is sending its workers emails with tips on how to find new jobs outside the company’s structure. The automaker’s HR department in France is routinely sending out information on career fairs and services that help write winning resumes, according to the online publication. Apparently, this is happening at a very high rate and union representatives are even accusing the management team at Stellantis of harassment.

"This is not a good way to motivate people to work hard for the company," Christine Virassamy, a representative of the CFDT union, told Bloomberg in an interview. "We have asked them to let up." A spokesman for the company told Automotive News this unusual effort is designed to help employees looking for a new job leave Stellantis voluntarily.