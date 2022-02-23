The long and exhausting teasing game for the all-new Renault Austral is nearing its end. The French automaker will unveil the model in full on March 8, but it has one final preview image before the big debut. The design sketch attached above finally gives us a look at the SUV with no camouflage, albeit in graphic form.

Renault proudly explains the Austral has a very modern look with a muscular silhouette and large wheel arches, hiding big wheels. A few design characteristics describe the model as a typical SUV, including the side-impact protection, high beltline, and off-road-inspired diffuser on the front fascia.

Gallery: New 2022 Renault Austral Teasers

24 Photos

Ignoring the marketing language for a minute, the Austral looks a lot like a lifted version of the Megane E-Tech Electric to us. Naturally, there are differences between the two and the lighting signature of the new SUV is one of its distinctive design features. Renault says the front fascia of the model combines “vivacity and sophistication,” and we could also add it looks rather aggressive in this design sketch.

“We designed all-new Austral’s exterior based on the Renault brand’s new ‘sensual tech’ language,” Agneta Dahlgren, Renault Design Project Director, explains. “The result is a combination of generous shapes, curving shoulders, projecting sides and subtle technical details such as the high-tech lights, which strengthen its distinctive design.”

The Kadjar replacement will share its platform with the new Nissan Qashqai for Europe, which means the French SUV won’t be available with a diesel engine. At launch, a revised 1.3-liter 12-volt mild-hybrid engine will be on sale together with a completely new 1.2-liter TCe unit with 48V mild-hybrid tech.

All tech details will be unveiled on March 8 when the new Austral will make its official and full debut. Stay tuned.