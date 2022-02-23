The updated Telluride was first spotted back in July 2021 when a prototype of Kia's facelifted SUV was seen wearing heavy camouflage. There hasn't been any news about the popular family hauler since then, save for a trademark filing suggesting a rugged X-Pro trim might happen. Thankfully, our spies currently based in northern Sweden have just spotted a test vehicle revealing some details.

The most obvious change has occurred at the front where the headlights have new LED daytime running lights. Consequently, the turn signals have also been changed and this new look enhances the vertical layout of the lighting clusters. Gone is the rectangular DRL of the current Telluride, replaced by two parallel strips of light, on top of which Kia has installed the main beams.

Gallery: 2023 Kia Telluride facelift spy photos

17 Photos

Peeking through the mesh camo at the front is a redesigned grille with a familiar honeycomb pattern, but arranged vertically instead of horizontally as it’s the case with the 2022 Telluride. The latter already uses Kia’s updated corporate badge, which remains hidden here in the center of the grille. Tweaks to the bumper are also coming, but nothing to write home about.

Being only a mid-cycle facelift, we are not expecting any changes to the side profile, although some new wheels could arrive for the 2023MY. At the back, the thick disguise gets in the of noticing whether something has changed. The taillights seem to be carried over, but that could change for the production version. The dual exhaust tips appear to be virtually identical, while the bumper is barely visible.

Our spies weren’t able to take a peek inside the cabin, but we did notice something rather interesting in one of the shots. The adjacent left image has been zoomed in since we are getting the impression the dashboard has been redesigned. We're not entirely sure, but it looks as though Kia will install side-by-side screens in the same vein as on the smaller Sportage.

The tablet-like infotainment seems to be gone as the touchscreen appears to be sitting on the same level as the driver's display. The latter is probably fully digital, which is hardly a surprise since analog dials are gradually becoming a thing of the past. The 2022 Telluride looks a bit outdated with its physical tachometer and speedometer flanking a relatively small digital screen.

Expect the 2023 Kia Telluride to be unveiled later this year when it will have to fill some big shoes since the current midsize SUV has been an immense commercial success for the South Korean brand. Its sister model, the Hyundai Palisade, is also due for a nip and tuck before the end of the year.