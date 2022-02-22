Volvo is the latest automaker to go dark, and by that, we mean offering a special edition model festooned with all kinds of black trim. The Swedish brand doesn't pull any punches, either, choosing to call its newly darkened sedan the S60 Black Edition. Simple name, simple upgrades; hard to find fault with that.

As the name suggests, the S60 Black Edition wears plenty of black trim on the outside, starting with the grille surround and Volvo badging in the middle. Moving to the side you'll find black window trim and side mirrors, but the major update comes with the wheels. The Black Edition gets an exclusive set of 19-inchers with a gloss black finish, and there's more black trim at the back with the Volvo lettering on the decklid. Even the exhaust tips are blacked out for this special model.

Volvo doesn't mention any special updates for the interior, but the S60 Black Edition is offered in just two exterior colors. Crystal While Metallic offers a sharp contrast with the black trim, or for those who truly want the darkest Volvo of all time, Onyx Black Metallic creates a monochrome look. The Black Edition is purely an appearance package, so all the S60 mechanicals under the skin remain the same – a boosted 2.0-liter four-cylinder working with some measure of electric power that offers up to 415 horsepower (309 kilowatts) in range-topping PHEV trim.

Gallery: 2022 Volvo S60 Black Edition

13 Photos

"The design of the S60 Black Edition evokes a passionate response across the company," said Eric Beak, Volvo USA head of design. "We’re very proud that the Black Edition has been designed here in the US and will be built by our US team in South Carolina."

Based on that quote, you can probably guess the S60 Black Edition will be exclusive to the US market. It will be a limited-production machine as well, with Volvo pledging to build "fewer than 450" for the 2022 model year.