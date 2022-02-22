The automotive industry is moving faster than ever with electric vehicles. That’s evident in the BMW 3 Series, which will receive a thorough mid-cycle refresh that goes beyond the usual visual upgrades. Spy shots have shown the sedan getting new front and rear fascias, but they have also revealed a revamped interior that brings the cabin into the 2020s.

The latest spy shots don’t reveal this new interior – we’ve seen it before. Instead, the photos provide a close-up look at the redesigned sedan’s exterior, which BMW tries to hide behind a camouflage wrap. BMW tweaks the model’s entire face, giving the 3 Series slimmer headlights, a reshaped grille, and a massaged bumper. Camouflage covering the rear likely hides new taillight graphics and a reshaped bumper.

The 3 Series’ updated interior is where you’ll find more substantial changes. BMW will give the model its new curved dash display that houses the instrument cluster and the infotainment system screens side-by-side. It indicates how quickly the industry is changing as it embraces technology inside the cabin and under the hood, which is another area the 3 Series might see improvements.

Rumors point to the current crop of gasoline and diesel engines carrying over to the updated model, but BMW will likely ensure each receives a mild-hybrid 48-volt system to boost efficiency and performance. Customers shouldn’t expect the M340i and M340d models to continue, but if they do, don’t expect BMW to keep their current powertrains.

BMW hasn’t announced a debut date for the redesigned model, but we expect it will happen later this year. It likely won’t go on sale in the US until early next year. There are rumors that the updated sedan will debut alongside the M3 Touring wagon, a first for the model, but it won’t join the sedan in the US.