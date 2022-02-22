It's hard to believe the Volkswagen ID.4 debuted over a year and a half ago. September 2020 is when the electric SUV broke cover, boasting modest performance with a $40,000 starting price and a maximum range of 260 miles. For 2022 that range is even better, with VW stating the ID.4's EPA-estimated range is up to 280 miles.

That figure applies to the ID.4 Pro model with rear-wheel drive. In addition, VW announced that the all-wheel-drive Pro gets an estimated range of 251 miles. Stepping up a trim level, the ID.4 Pro S RWD receives an estimated range of 268 miles, with AWD models going 245 miles on a charge. Regardless of drive, all ID.4 models feature an 84 kWh battery pack. 201 horsepower (150 kilowatts) is standard on RWD ID.4s, with the extra motor for AWD generating a combined 295 hp (220 kW).

In a press release on the subject, Volkswagen didn't offer a reason for the range increase. In January we reported some minor changes coming to the ID.4 for 2022, including unspecified software and hardware changes. A more powerful 135-kilowatt onboard charger is included for 2022, but specific battery updates – if any – are unknown. Additionally, it's unclear if the range testing procedure has changed for 2022. Motor1.com contacted Volkwagen for clarification on the added range; we will update this article when a response is received.

To sweeten the ID.4 for 2022, VW announced a deal with Electrify America that gives ID.4 owners free 30-minute charging sessions for three years, with unlimited use. The vehicle price is up slightly, however. The 2022 ID.4 starts at $40,760, not including a $1,195 destination charge. That's a $765 increase from 2020.

