Mazda will expand its lineup of crossovers later this year with the addition of the CX-50. It’s positioned as a rugged sibling to the CX-5 that’s a tad longer and wider, but the two are close in price and size. Mazda introduced the CX-50 in November, but we’re just now learning its price. The 2023 CX-50 will start at $28,025, including that $1,225 destination charge. A full pricing chart is located below.

The entry-level CX-50 2.5 S comes with a swathe of standard equipment that includes wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an eight-speaker audio system, push-button start, and a suite of safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, land departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and lane-keep assist. A naturally aspirated Skayactiv-G 2.5-liter engine propels the crossover. All-wheel drive is standard across the entire model lineup.

Gallery: Mazda CX-50

27 Photos

Upgrading to the 2.5 S Select adds dual-zone climate control, a leather-wrapped shifter and steering wheel, 40/60 split-folding rear seats, and a larger 10.25-inch center display, replacing the 8.8-inch unit. The 2.5 S Preferred adds even more convenience features like heated side mirrors and windshield wipers, an eight-way power driver’s seat, and more. It starts at $30,725.

Mazda also offers a Turbo trim that adds a turbocharger to the 2.5-liter engine in the upmarket model. The extra oomph allows Mazda to add Off-Road, Sport, and Towing modes. Adding to the sportiness are steering-wheel-mounted paddle shifters. Visual enhancements include larger exhaust pipes, LED taillights, and adaptive LED headlights.

Trim Price (includes $1,225 destination) CX-50 2.5 S $28,025 CX-50 2.5 S Select $29,425 CX-50 2.5 S Select Preferred $30,725 CX-50 2.5 S Select Preferred Plus $33,165 CX-50 2.5 S Premium $35,625 CX-50 2.5 S Premium Plus $37,625 CX-50 2.5 Turbo $37,625 CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium $40,775 CX-50 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus $42,775

Like the CX-50’s standard 2.5 S line, the Turbo offers several packages. The Turbo Premium builds off the regular Turbo by adding a Bose 12-speaker sound system, satellite radio, ventilated front seats, and a heated steering wheel. The Turbo Premium Plus includes a frameless auto-dining rearview mirror, heated rear seats, and a wireless phone charger.

Mazda also announced a Turbo Meridian Edition model that will receive 18-inch wheels, all-terrain tires, side rocker garnish, distinctive hood graphics, and “a host of other outdoor-specific accessories.” Mazda didn’t elaborate on those accessories, but it will offer more details, like pricing, closer to its on-sale date.

The CX-50 will offer premium paint colors, with Polymetal Gray Metallic, Zircon Sand Metallic, and Wind Chill pearl requiring an extra $394. Machine Gray Metallica and Soul Red Crystal Mica will need an additional $5