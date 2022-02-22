The latest spy shots of the Mercedes-AMG G-Class 4x4 Squared catch the brawny SUV wearing light camouflage. The only considerable covering is on the grille and center of the rear wheel cover.

Mercedes is trying to keep us guessing with the front of the G-Class 4x4 Squared. In earlier spy shots, the grille is actually visible with three sets of dual horizontal bars. That vehicle has black surrounds around the headlights, rather than those areas being body color on this one.

Given its shape, the covering above the windshield appears to conceal a light bar. Compared to a regular G-Class, the fenders flares are broader. The 4x4 Squared also has a skid plate underneath the front bumper.

The photos showing the SUV from the side highlight the raised ride height compared to a standard G-Class. A roof rack spans the entire top, so there's plenty of space to strap gear up there.

The rear features a spare wheel carrier with a tubular steel holder. A ladder provides easy access to the roof rack. The back bumper is a simple, black piece with a strip of circular holes in it.

Like the rest of the G-Class range, expect power to come from a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8. The tune for the engine isn't clear. It makes 416 horsepower (310 kilowatts) in the G550 and 577 hp (430 kW) in the AMG G63.

The previous-gen G-Class 4x4 Squared was only available for the 2017 model year in the United States. It featured parts like a lifted suspension and portal axles. The result was 17.7 inches (450 millimeters) of ground clearance and 39.3 inches (1,000 mm) of fording depth. The engine made 416 hp (310 kW).

We expect the new G-Class 4x4 Squared to debut sometime this year. Although, Mercedes isn't yet giving an exact date for the rugged model's unveiling.