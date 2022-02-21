A Mercedes-AMG CLA 45 S can be had at around $60,000 but if you want to splurge on options, you can spend up to around $80,000, just like the one we tested last year.

But if those aren't enough for you, you might want to turn your attention to aftermarket builders such as CarCraft from Switzerland. A specific example featured by MercBenzKing is a one-off, and it costs more than $300,000.

How did a company customize a Merc to triple its price? Three things – carbon fiber, Alcantara, and Nappa leather. And not just accents of them but a full-blown shower of high-end materials found on the exterior and interior of the four-door coupe.

As you can see in the walkaround video above, the CarCraft customized AMG CLA 45 S comes with lots of glossy carbon fiber parts on the outside, particularly on the front bumper, the side skirts, the side mirrors, and the rear bumper with diffuser. The car's finish has been updated as well, with a two-layer finish of wrapping and glossy paint.

But the heft of that pricey host of upgrades is found in the cabin. Almost everything that you can touch is upgraded to either Alcantara, Nappa leather, and glossy carbon fiber. Even the buttons, knobs, and switches are covered in Alcantara. The seats also come with a honeycomb pattern with the Merc logo and red accents. Lastly, the Starlight headliner, reminiscent of Rolls-Royce cars, is the cherry at the top of this custom sundae, fully controllable via a remote or an app.

If you're interested, CarCraft offers this fully customizable upgrade to your AMG CLA 45 S that you can monitor via an app. It's an eye-watering amount, we agree, but we think you're getting your money's worth based on what you see here.