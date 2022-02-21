This batch of spy shots shows two examples of the next-gen Mercedes-AMG C63 sedan and the wagon variant. These cars are the first time we are seeing the performance variant without camouflage on the A-pillars, roof, and doors.

The models appear to be wearing the production-spec lights, and the camouflage wrap is the only thing hiding the final design. Like other AMG models, the vehicles wear the Panamericana grille with vertical slats, and the center of the lower fascia also has this element. There are horizontal strakes for the inlets in the corners.

All of them wear mismatched sets of wheels. In front, the design has widely spaced spokes with five sets of double elements. At the back, the pieces are black and have 10 spokes. Large brake discs with big calipers are visible behind them.

At the back, there are trapezoidal taillights with a diamond-like shape. Holes in the lower fascia create space for the dual exhaust pipes on each side.

While we don't have spy shots of the interior in this gallery, evidence from other AMG models suggests that the cabin should look similar to the standard C-Class but with sporty touches like carbon fiber trim. Large, digital screens give the cars a high-tech look on the inside.

Rather than a twin-turbo V8, the new C63 models will adopt a 2.0-liter four-cylinder with an electric turbocharger and will have an electric motor driving the rear wheels. The total output is allegedly as high as 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts).

The powertrain switch will mean that a manual gearbox will no longer be available. Instead, all of them will get a nine-speed automatic.

We are expecting Mercedes to roll out the AMG models throughout this year. The debuts would start with the less potent variants like the C53, and the C63 would debut in the latter half of 2022.