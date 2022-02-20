If you think that a classic Nissan Fairlady Z seat should belong inside a tastefully restored classic Z car, congratulations. You're part of the norm.

But Nissan's in-house licensing team begs to differ. Instead, they converted a seat from a classic Fairlady Z into a chair for your living room. We love the idea and there's a huge chance that Nissan will sell one, just like the other items that these guys are working on.

In fact, Nissan is thinking of new ways to bring excitement to its products apart from cars. The licensing team works with partners to bring new products that repackage classic Nissan design features.

The Nissan classic Z chair was actually made in 2019, coinciding with the Z’s 50th Anniversary celebrations. As you can see, the chair’s legs form the shape of the Nissan Z logo. The fabric used for the upholstery is similar to the one in the Z S30, which should employ a genuine feeling when a person sits in it.

"These milestones are a great opportunity to revisit our classic design features," said Yoshiyuki Kanamori from the licensing team, "and also a key means of raising interest in the new product."

Of course, Nissan's licensing team isn't stopping there. Another product is a soy sauce dish that reveals the Nissan GT-R logo when filled with soy sauce.

"The soy sauce dish is a really fun item," Kanamori said. "We feel that it really conveys the joy of a model like the GT-R."

Other items include the Lego Nissan GT-R Nismo that we saw a few years back, as well as a clothing line that features Nissan-related illustrations, created by Japanese design firm Swimmy Design Lab.