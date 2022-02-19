Volkswagen brings back the e-up! to its lineup for the 2022 model year. According to the automaker, it has stopped selling the small EV at the end of 2020 because of delivery times rising to up to 16 months. Production continued in 2021 to process the backlog and now, the automaker's bringing it back in Germany and the rest of Europe eventually.

The VW e-up! stands as the automaker's entry-level offering in the EV segment, slotting below the VW ID.3. As of date, over 80,000 units of VW e-up! have been sold all over the world. In Germany, it places second in 2021 for all-electric vehicles with the most new registrations.

The sole VW e-up! currently on offer is the Style Plus trim, which has a sticker price of 26,895 euros or around $30,400 with the current exchange rates. This price includes VAT in Germany but doesn't account for the 9,570 euros ($10,830) deduction for the environmental and innovation premium, also in Germany.

Using a 32.2 kWh battery system, the maximum distance that the VW e-up! can cover in one single charge is 160 miles (258 kilometers) using WLTP standards. "Filling up" through a 40 kW DC charging for 60 minutes allows the system to recharge up to 80 percent.

While Volkswagen was fulfilling the orders of the e-up! in 2021, the Dacia Spring has taken its place as Europe's cheapest new car without a combustion engine. The China-sourced EV has racked up over 46,000 orders as of date.

It seems like VW is poised to fight the Dacia Spring in the entry-level EV segment. The two will have two years' worth of rivalry ahead as the Spring's replacement has been officially confirmed for a 2024 launch.