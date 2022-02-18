Every year, Consumer Reports tabulates all kinds of numbers, metrics, and stats to determine a list of best and worst automotive brands. Included in the mix are road-test scores, owner satisfaction, safety, reliability, and it all goes into a blender to produce an overall number on a scale of 100. The higher the number the better the brand, and for 2022, no brand is higher than Subaru.

In fact, Subaru is the only automaker to surpass 80, landing at 81 to claim the top spot. It unseated last year's winner Mazda, though Subie's Japanese rival only fell to the second spot with a score of 78. BMW gave the Germans a podium finish by matching Mazda at 78, followed by Honda in fourth and Lexus in fifth. Both brands earned a 77.

There's more Japanese and German love to round out the top ten with Audi, Porsche, Mini, Toyota, and Infiniti making the cut. Mini was particularly impressive, climbing nine positions versus last year to finish with 74. Buick just missed the top ten, falling two places with a score of 72. It's the highest-rated American brand in the study.

Speaking of American brands, Tesla ranked as the best of the worst with a score of 60. The EV company dropped seven positions from last year, with Consumer Reports identifying the yoke steering wheel as a negative factor in its road tests. The bottom ten continues with Chevrolet and Mercedes-Benz also earning 60, followed by Lincoln, Jaguar, and Alfa Romeo managing to stay at 50 or higher. Land Rover and Mitsubishi tied at 49 points, with GMC close behind at 48. The worst of the worst is Jeep, falling three positions with a score of 45. Consumer Reports cited reliability concerns and mediocre road-test performance as black marks for Jeep.

Ram, Fiat, Polestar, and Maserati weren't included in the rankings, as Consumer Reports didn't have at least two vehicles from those companies to test. The full 2022 brand report is available through the source link below.