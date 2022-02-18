Here's something you're not likely to see again: a KTM X-Bow driving on an ice track in Northern Scandinavia. This is the upcoming, road-going version of the X-Bow GT2 race car. We can't imagine that any buyers are ever going to take the vehicle into slick conditions like this, so these shots are particularly fun.

This X-Bow GT2 looks radically different from the original design of the X-Bow model, which is still part of the brand's lineup. Most notably, there's a closed cockpit, and a teaser from KTM shows that the vehicle doesn't have doors. Instead, the windshield hinges forward to let the driver step into the cockpit. The same layout is on the X-Bow GT4 racer.

Where the regular X-Bow has a semi-open wheel design in front where there isn't bodywork covering the tires' inner edges, this model has panels over the whole exterior. The rear has a big, swan-neck wing. Snow conceals the back of this car, but the images below show that a diffuser is below the tail.

KTM's teaser for the road-going GT2 says it uses carbon-fiber-reinforced-polymer body panels. Underneath, there's a carbon monocoque.

This road-legal GT2 uses the same mid-mounted, Audi-sourced 2.5-liter turbocharged five-cylinder as the race car. The track-only version makes 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). However, it's not clear whether this tune is going into the version you can license to drive on the street.

The company fits this vehicle with a seven-speed direct-shift gearbox driving the rear wheels. The back axle has a limited-slip differential for improved traction when cornering.

KTM's teaser says that the road-legal X-Bow GT2 "is scheduled for launch at a later date." For now, it's not clear when the model might arrive. However, the company is offering occasional peeks of the vehicle's development on its social media channels, if you want to follow the process.