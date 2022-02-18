Who doesn't love perusing supercar collections? This particular collection is different than most; for starters, anyone can walk in and gawk at this multi-million-dollar gathering of newer and older supercars. And if you have enough spare change – a lot of spare change – you could walk out with any of the cars you see there.

Welcome to F1rst Motors (with a 1 in place of the i) and technically speaking, it's a used car dealership. You won't find balloons tied to antennas or buy here pay here financing gimmicks plastered on windows. What you will find is a row of Ferrari SF90 Stadales plugged in for a charge. If that's a bit too mainstream, you could always turn to the McLaren Speedtail parked behind the Ferraris. Its top speed of only 250 mph could be too slow for some, so fortunately, there's also a Bugatti Chiron on the lot. And like any modern dealership, there's also a wide selection of SUVs to choose from. Urus? AMG G63? Bentayga? Take your pick.

Such is life at a used car dealership in Dubai, the unofficial supercar capital of the world. Even still, F1rst Motors isn't a typical dealership by any means. Motor1.com visited the dealer recently for a tour, where we found some properly hard-to-get supercars. The Speedtail certainly stands out, but how about a Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport? Lambo fans will drool over a Huracan EVO GT Celebration, of which only 36 were built. Or if those cars are too new, there's a Mercedes SLR McLaren Stirling Moss for sale.

Gallery: Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Everything is for sale, but there is a catch. Everything is also expensive. Very expensive. You'll pay around $815,000 for a 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale. A Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series sells for approximately $630,000. And that McLaren Speedtail? It's a cool $4,200,000. And keep in mind, these are used cars – F1rst Motors doesn't work with automakers directly. Vehicles are purchased from owners, though many cars listed on the dealer website show little to no mileage on the odometer.

With wait times on new supercar purchases sometimes stretching a year or more, walking into a dealership with cash and leaving the same day with a Ferrari or Lamborghini has its appeal, despite the markup. Ah to be rich in Dubai, but we can at least tour the showroom and dream about such things.