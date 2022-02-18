Porsche is one of the automakers that put their upcoming new products to the most rigorous pre-production tests and seeing a convertible model near the Arctic Circle shouldn’t come as a surprise. This is not the first time our spies catch a prototype of the upcoming facelifted 911 Cabriolet being evaluated in Sweden but this is a different trial car from the one spotted earlier this month.

You don’t have to be a car expert to see that Porsche will modify the front fascia of the open-top 911 (992 generation). The openings in the bumper will receive a new shape and there could be further tweaks to the center section where the radar cluster sits. Those provisional lights at the two sides of the bumper also hint about tweaks the company is not ready to reveal in full yet.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Cabriolet facelift new spy photos

27 Photos

The rear end is a bit more difficult to observe because there’s a good amount of snow covering the fascia. However, there seems to be a new position of the exhaust pipes which are now closer to each other in the center of the rear diffuser. This could be indicative of tweaks under the hood and there could be a big surprise in the plans.

According to unconfirmed information, the facelifted 911 Cabrio could return to naturally aspirated power with a 4.0-liter engine replacing the current 3.0-liter twin-turbo unit. We are eager to learn if this is true but there’s nothing official coming from Porsche yet. However, this new exhaust pipe layout could be a strong hint at significant changes under the hood.

This is probably just the beginning of the test procedure for the facelifted 992 family, which means a full debut is likely not coming until the end of 2022 or early next year. Stay tuned for more spy photos of all 911 versions and keep your eyes wide open for the potential return of the NA engine at the back.