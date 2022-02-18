Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

1. Refreshed Alpina B3 Touring And XB7 Spied With Light Camo On Front End

The Alpina B3 Touring has some slight design changes coming to the front and rear.

Gallery: Alpina B3 Touring Refresh Spy Shots

Alpina B3 Touring Refresh Front
10 Photos
Alpina B3 Touring Refresh Front Alpina B3 Touring Refresh Front Alpina B3 Touring Refresh Front Alpina B3 Touring Refresh Front Alpina B3 Touring Refresh Side Alpina B3 Touring Refresh Back Alpina B3 Touring Refresh Side

2. Refreshed Alpina B3 Touring And XB7 Spied With Light Camo On Front End

The updated Alpina XB7 gains split headlights and a new front fascia.

Gallery: Alpina XB7 Refresh Spy Shots

Alpina XB7 Refresh Spy Shots Front
17 Photos
Alpina XB7 Refresh Spy Shots Front Alpina XB7 Refresh Spy Shots Front Alpina XB7 Refresh Spy Shots Front Alpina XB7 Refresh Spy Shots Front Alpina XB7 Refresh Spy Shots Front Alpina XB7 Refresh Spy Shots Front Alpina XB7 Refresh Spy Shots Side

3. 2023 Audi A6 Facelift Spied Resting Near Skoda And Mercedes Models

This refreshed Audi A6 has very small changes to the front and rear.

Gallery: 2023 Audi A6 Sedan facelift spy photos

2023 Audi A6 Sedan facelift spy photo
14 Photos
2023 Audi A6 Sedan facelift spy photo 2023 Audi A6 Sedan facelift spy photo 2023 Audi A6 Sedan facelift spy photo 2023 Audi A6 Sedan facelift spy photo 2023 Audi A6 Sedan facelift spy photo 2023 Audi A6 Sedan facelift spy photo 2023 Audi A6 Sedan facelift spy photo

4. New Audi E-Tron Sportback Spy Pics Show Chrome-Trimmed Crossover

This Audi E-Tron Sportback receives some upgrades. It features a revised front end with tweaks to the grille and bumpers.

Gallery: Audi E-Tron Sportback Cold-Weather Spy Photos

Audi E-Tron Sportback Cold-Weather Spy Photos
15 Photos
Audi E-Tron Sportback Cold-Weather Spy Photos Audi E-Tron Sportback Cold-Weather Spy Photos Audi E-Tron Sportback Cold-Weather Spy Photos Audi E-Tron Sportback Cold-Weather Spy Photos Audi E-Tron Sportback Cold-Weather Spy Photos Audi E-Tron Sportback Cold-Weather Spy Photos Audi E-Tron Sportback Cold-Weather Spy Photos

5. 2023 BMW M2 Spied With M240i Reveals Different Lights And Grille

These shots highlight the design changes for the upcoming BMW M2. The kidney grilles have horizontal slats and a more angular outline compared to a regular 2 Series. The front fascia is completely different, too.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M2 new spy photos

2023 BMW M2 spy photo
21 Photos
2023 BMW M2 spy photo 2023 BMW M2 spy photo 2023 BMW M2 spy photo 2023 BMW M2 spy photo 2023 BMW M2 spy photo 2023 BMW M2 spy photo 2023 BMW M2 spy photo

6. BMW 3 Series Facelift Spied In All Forms: Sedan, Touring, Alpina

This gallery shows off three different variants of the refreshed BMW 3 Series. We get to see the sedan, wagon, and Alpina B3 Touring.

Gallery: BMW 3 Series facelift spy photos

Alpina B3 facelift spy photo
27 Photos
Alpina B3 facelift spy photo Alpina B3 facelift spy photo Alpina B3 facelift spy photo Alpina B3 facelift spy photo Alpina B3 facelift spy photo Alpina B3 facelift spy photo Alpina B3 facelift spy photo

7. Next-Gen BMW M5 Spied With Aggressive Front End Under Camouflage

The next-gen BMW M5 has a more aggressive front fascia than what we're seeing on the standard versions under development. The "Hybrid Test Vehicle" decals are a hint that this one is a plug-in hybrid.

Gallery: Next-Gen BMW M5 Spy Shots

Next-Gen BMW M5 Spy Shots Front
12 Photos
Next-Gen BMW M5 Spy Shots Front Next-Gen BMW M5 Spy Shots Front Next-Gen BMW M5 Spy Shots Front Next-Gen BMW M5 Spy Shots Front Next-Gen BMW M5 Spy Shots Side Next-Gen BMW M5 Spy Shots Side Next-Gen BMW M5 Spy Shots Side

8. Next-Gen Ford Mustang Spied With Bigger Brakes, Wider Tires

We are starting to get a better look at the next-gen Ford Mustang. This one appears to have a performance pack because of parts like the aggressive tires and brakes with dual calipers for the rear wheels.

Gallery: 2024 Ford Mustang New Spy Photos

2024 Ford Mustang Prototype Wheel View Spy Photo
11 Photos
2024 Ford Mustang Prototype Wheel View Spy Photo 2024 Ford Mustang Prototype Spy Photo 2024 Ford Mustang Prototype Wheel View Spy Photo 2024 Ford Mustang Prototype Front View Spy Photo 2024 Ford Mustang Prototype Front View Spy Photo 2024 Ford Mustang Prototype Front View Spy Photo 2024 Ford Mustang Prototype Side View Spy Photo

9. Next-Gen Ford Mustang Convertible Spied For First Time

We also got our first look at the next Ford Mustang Convertible. Take a look at the camouflage on the roof to notice the slightly different styling for it.

Gallery: Next-Gen Ford Mustang Convertible Spy Shots

Next-Gen Ford Mustang Convertible Spy Shots Front
19 Photos
Next-Gen Ford Mustang Convertible Spy Shots Front Next-Gen Ford Mustang Convertible Spy Shots Nose Next-Gen Ford Mustang Convertible Spy Shots Front Angle Next-Gen Ford Mustang Convertible Spy Shots Angled Nose Next-Gen Ford Mustang Convertible Spy Shots Front Fender Next-Gen Ford Mustang Convertible Spy Shots Rear Fender Next-Gen Ford Mustang Convertible Spy Shots Back Angle

10. Refreshed Hyundai Accent Spied Wearing Larger Elantra Design Cues

The revised Hyundai Accent will gain an updated front and rear that will create more of a family resemblance with the Elantra.

Gallery: Hyundai Accent Spy Photos

Hyundai Accent Spy Photos
25 Photos
Hyundai Accent Spy Photos Hyundai Accent Spy Photos Hyundai Accent Spy Photos Hyundai Accent Spy Photos Hyundai Accent Spy Photos Hyundai Accent Spy Photos Hyundai Accent Spy Photos

11. Hyundai Ioniq 6 Spied Winter Testing Near Arctic Circle

The next member of Hyundai's Ioniq family of electric vehicles on the way is the 6, and it's a sedan.

Gallery: Hyundai Ioniq 6 new spy photos

Hyundai Ioniq 6 new spy photo (front three-quarters)
26 Photos
Hyundai Ioniq 6 new spy photo (front three-quarters) Hyundai Ioniq 6 new spy photo (front three-quarters) Hyundai Ioniq 6 new spy photo (front three-quarters) Hyundai Ioniq 6 new spy photo (front three-quarters) Hyundai Ioniq 6 new spy photo (front three-quarters) Hyundai Ioniq 6 new spy photo (front three-quarters) Hyundai Ioniq 6 new spy photo (side view)

Big Reviews This Week:

lexus is 500 review 2022 Lexus IS 500 F Sport Performance Review: F In The Chat
2022 nissan frontier pro4x review 2022 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X Review: Just As Tough, Better Than Ever

12. 2023 Hyundai Palisade Facelift Spied In The Cold With Heavy Camo

Much like the Kia Seltos from this week, this refreshed Hyundai Palisade wears a lot more camouflage than we'd usually expect to see on an updated vehicle.

Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Palisade facelift spy photos

2023 Hyundai Palisade facelift spy photo
14 Photos
2023 Hyundai Palisade facelift spy photo 2023 Hyundai Palisade facelift spy photo 2023 Hyundai Palisade facelift spy photo 2023 Hyundai Palisade facelift spy photo 2023 Hyundai Palisade facelift spy photo 2023 Hyundai Palisade facelift spy photo 2023 Hyundai Palisade facelift spy photo

13. Kia Seltos Facelift Spied In The Snow, Passenger Not Happy About It

This refreshed Kia Seltos is under heavy camouflage. We would usually expect to see this much body covering when a company is developing a new vehicle, not an updated one.

Gallery: Kia Seltos facelift spy photos

Kia Seltos facelift spy photo
22 Photos
Kia Seltos facelift spy photo Kia Seltos facelift spy photo Kia Seltos facelift spy photo Kia Seltos facelift spy photo Kia Seltos facelift spy photo Kia Seltos facelift spy photo Kia Seltos facelift spy photo

14. Maserati GranTurismo Begins To Reveal Its Styling In New Spy Pics

This is our best look yet at the next-gen Maserati Granturismo. You can get a great idea of what the general design looks like.

Gallery: New Maserati GranTurismo Spy Shots

New Maserati GranTurismo Spy Shots
16 Photos
New Maserati GranTurismo Spy Shots New Maserati GranTurismo Spy Shots New Maserati GranTurismo Spy Shots New Maserati GranTurismo Spy Shots New Maserati GranTurismo Spy Shots New Maserati GranTurismo Spy Shots New Maserati GranTurismo Spy Shots

15. 2023 Mazda CX-60 Spied With Quad But Fake Exhaust

The CX-60 is a boxy crossover coming from Mazda. It debuts on March 6, so we're going to see much more soon.

Gallery: 2023 Mazda CX-60 spy photos

2023 Mazda CX-60 spy photo
27 Photos
2023 Mazda CX-60 spy photo 2023 Mazda CX-60 spy photo 2023 Mazda CX-60 spy photo 2023 Mazda CX-60 spy photo 2023 Mazda CX-60 spy photo 2023 Mazda CX-60 spy photo 2023 Mazda CX-60 spy photo

16. Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Spied Putting Four-Wheel Steering At Work

In addition to the EQE sedan, a crossover variant is coming, and this is the sporty AMG variant. It has four-wheel steering.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV spied with rear-wheel steering

Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV with rear-wheel steering spy photo
31 Photos
Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV with rear-wheel steering spy photo Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV with rear-wheel steering spy photo Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV with rear-wheel steering spy photo Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV with rear-wheel steering spy photo Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV with rear-wheel steering spy photo Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV with rear-wheel steering spy photo Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV with rear-wheel steering spy photo

17. Mercedes G-Class 4x4 Squared Spied And Camo Can’t Hide The Big SUV

The G-Class 4X4 Squared will be an even more rugged version of the already tough SUV. It has wider fenders, a taller ride height, a light bar, and roof rack.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared Spy Photos

2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared Spy Photos
17 Photos
2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared Spy Photos 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared Spy Photos 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared Spy Photos 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared Spy Photos 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared Spy Photos 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared Spy Photos 2023 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared Spy Photos

18. 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLE-Class Fleet Captured In Dozens Of Spy Photos

The GLE 63 Coupe receives very minor changes around the headlights. The GLE 53 in these spy shots has more significant changes to the front fascia.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 SUV And Coupe New Spy Photos

2023 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe Front View Spy Photo
21 Photos
2023 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe Front View Spy Photo 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe Front View Spy Photo 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe Side View Spy Photo 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe Side View Spy Photo 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe Side View Spy Photo 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe Side View Spy Photo 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Coupe Side View Spy Photo

19. Mini Countryman Spied Again, Interior Exposed For The First Time

This batch of Mini Countryman spy photos offers our first look inside the upcoming crossover.

Gallery: New Mini Countryman spy photos

New Mini Countryman spy photo
17 Photos
New Mini Countryman spy photo New Mini Countryman spy photo New Mini Countryman spy photo New Mini Countryman spy photo New Mini Countryman spy photo New Mini Countryman spy photo New Mini Countryman spy photo

20. Porsche 911 Convertible Spied Hiding Discreet Changes

Here's the updated Porsche 911 Cabriolet with very light camouflage. There are small changes to the front fascia.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Cabriolet facelift new spy photos

Porsche 911 Cabriolet facelift new spy photo
27 Photos
Porsche 911 Cabriolet facelift new spy photo Porsche 911 Cabriolet facelift new spy photo Porsche 911 Cabriolet facelift new spy photo Porsche 911 Cabriolet facelift new spy photo Porsche 911 Cabriolet facelift new spy photo Porsche 911 Cabriolet facelift new spy photo Porsche 911 Cabriolet facelift new spy photo

21. New Porsche Cayenne Coupe Spy Photos Reveal Snazzy Taillights

This gallery includes looks at both the updated Cayenne Coupe in its standard form and the meaner Turbo GT. They feature new lighting and tweaks to the front fascia.

Gallery: Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Turbo GT Facelift New Spy Photos

Porsche Cayenne Coupe Side View Facelift Spy Photo
15 Photos
Porsche Cayenne Coupe Side View Facelift Spy Photo Porsche Cayenne Coupe Side View Facelift Spy Photo Porsche Cayenne Coupe Side View Facelift Spy Photo Porsche Cayenne Coupe Rear View Facelift Spy Photo Porsche Cayenne Coupe Rear View Facelift Spy Photo Porsche Cayenne Coupe Rear View Facelift Spy Photo Porsche Cayenne Coupe Rear View Facelift Spy Photo

22. New Porsche Panamera Spy Shots Could Show Next-Gen Model, Not Facelift

Despite wearing a modified body from the current Porsche Panamera, we believe that this is actually the next-gen model under the skin.

Gallery: Next-Gen Porsche Panamera First Look Spy Photos

New Porsche Panamera Front View Spy Photo
57 Photos
New Porsche Panamera Front View Spy Photo New Porsche Panamera Front View Spy Photo New Porsche Panamera Front View Spy Photo New Porsche Panamera Front View Spy Photo New Porsche Panamera Front View Spy Photo New Porsche Panamera Side View Spy Photo New Porsche Panamera Side View Spy Photo

23. Next-Gen VW Passat For Europe Spied For The First Time

Here's our first look at the next-gen Volkswagen Passat in wagon form. Although, it's using the body of the current one at this point.

Gallery: VW Passat (B9) Euro-spec first spy photos

VW Passat (B9) Euro-spec first spy photo (front three-quarters)
13 Photos
VW Passat (B9) Euro-spec first spy photo (front three-quarters) VW Passat (B9) Euro-spec first spy photo (front three-quarters) VW Passat (B9) Euro-spec first spy photo (front three-quarters) VW Passat (B9) Euro-spec first spy photo (front three-quarters) VW Passat (B9) Euro-spec first spy photo (side view) VW Passat (B9) Euro-spec first spy photo (side view) VW Passat (B9) Euro-spec first spy photo (rear three-quarters)

Sources: CarPix, Automedia, KGP Photography

Chris Bruce
By: Chris Bruce
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@motor1.com