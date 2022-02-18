Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.
1. Refreshed Alpina B3 Touring And XB7 Spied With Light Camo On Front End
The Alpina B3 Touring has some slight design changes coming to the front and rear.
The updated Alpina XB7 gains split headlights and a new front fascia.
3. 2023 Audi A6 Facelift Spied Resting Near Skoda And Mercedes Models
This refreshed Audi A6 has very small changes to the front and rear.
4. New Audi E-Tron Sportback Spy Pics Show Chrome-Trimmed Crossover
This Audi E-Tron Sportback receives some upgrades. It features a revised front end with tweaks to the grille and bumpers.
5. 2023 BMW M2 Spied With M240i Reveals Different Lights And Grille
These shots highlight the design changes for the upcoming BMW M2. The kidney grilles have horizontal slats and a more angular outline compared to a regular 2 Series. The front fascia is completely different, too.
6. BMW 3 Series Facelift Spied In All Forms: Sedan, Touring, Alpina
This gallery shows off three different variants of the refreshed BMW 3 Series. We get to see the sedan, wagon, and Alpina B3 Touring.
7. Next-Gen BMW M5 Spied With Aggressive Front End Under Camouflage
The next-gen BMW M5 has a more aggressive front fascia than what we're seeing on the standard versions under development. The "Hybrid Test Vehicle" decals are a hint that this one is a plug-in hybrid.
8. Next-Gen Ford Mustang Spied With Bigger Brakes, Wider Tires
We are starting to get a better look at the next-gen Ford Mustang. This one appears to have a performance pack because of parts like the aggressive tires and brakes with dual calipers for the rear wheels.
9. Next-Gen Ford Mustang Convertible Spied For First Time
We also got our first look at the next Ford Mustang Convertible. Take a look at the camouflage on the roof to notice the slightly different styling for it.
10. Refreshed Hyundai Accent Spied Wearing Larger Elantra Design Cues
The revised Hyundai Accent will gain an updated front and rear that will create more of a family resemblance with the Elantra.
11. Hyundai Ioniq 6 Spied Winter Testing Near Arctic Circle
The next member of Hyundai's Ioniq family of electric vehicles on the way is the 6, and it's a sedan.
12. 2023 Hyundai Palisade Facelift Spied In The Cold With Heavy Camo
Much like the Kia Seltos from this week, this refreshed Hyundai Palisade wears a lot more camouflage than we'd usually expect to see on an updated vehicle.
13. Kia Seltos Facelift Spied In The Snow, Passenger Not Happy About It
This refreshed Kia Seltos is under heavy camouflage. We would usually expect to see this much body covering when a company is developing a new vehicle, not an updated one.
14. Maserati GranTurismo Begins To Reveal Its Styling In New Spy Pics
This is our best look yet at the next-gen Maserati Granturismo. You can get a great idea of what the general design looks like.
15. 2023 Mazda CX-60 Spied With Quad But Fake Exhaust
The CX-60 is a boxy crossover coming from Mazda. It debuts on March 6, so we're going to see much more soon.
16. Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Spied Putting Four-Wheel Steering At Work
In addition to the EQE sedan, a crossover variant is coming, and this is the sporty AMG variant. It has four-wheel steering.
17. Mercedes G-Class 4x4 Squared Spied And Camo Can’t Hide The Big SUV
The G-Class 4X4 Squared will be an even more rugged version of the already tough SUV. It has wider fenders, a taller ride height, a light bar, and roof rack.
18. 2023 Mercedes-AMG GLE-Class Fleet Captured In Dozens Of Spy Photos
The GLE 63 Coupe receives very minor changes around the headlights. The GLE 53 in these spy shots has more significant changes to the front fascia.
19. Mini Countryman Spied Again, Interior Exposed For The First Time
This batch of Mini Countryman spy photos offers our first look inside the upcoming crossover.
20. Porsche 911 Convertible Spied Hiding Discreet Changes
Here's the updated Porsche 911 Cabriolet with very light camouflage. There are small changes to the front fascia.
21. New Porsche Cayenne Coupe Spy Photos Reveal Snazzy Taillights
This gallery includes looks at both the updated Cayenne Coupe in its standard form and the meaner Turbo GT. They feature new lighting and tweaks to the front fascia.
22. New Porsche Panamera Spy Shots Could Show Next-Gen Model, Not Facelift
Despite wearing a modified body from the current Porsche Panamera, we believe that this is actually the next-gen model under the skin.
23. Next-Gen VW Passat For Europe Spied For The First Time
Here's our first look at the next-gen Volkswagen Passat in wagon form. Although, it's using the body of the current one at this point.
