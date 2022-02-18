Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more than that. If you want to stay on the cutting-edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

The Alpina B3 Touring has some slight design changes coming to the front and rear.

Gallery: Alpina B3 Touring Refresh Spy Shots

10 Photos

The updated Alpina XB7 gains split headlights and a new front fascia.

Gallery: Alpina XB7 Refresh Spy Shots

17 Photos

This refreshed Audi A6 has very small changes to the front and rear.

Gallery: 2023 Audi A6 Sedan facelift spy photos

14 Photos

This Audi E-Tron Sportback receives some upgrades. It features a revised front end with tweaks to the grille and bumpers.

Gallery: Audi E-Tron Sportback Cold-Weather Spy Photos

15 Photos

These shots highlight the design changes for the upcoming BMW M2. The kidney grilles have horizontal slats and a more angular outline compared to a regular 2 Series. The front fascia is completely different, too.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M2 new spy photos

21 Photos

This gallery shows off three different variants of the refreshed BMW 3 Series. We get to see the sedan, wagon, and Alpina B3 Touring.

Gallery: BMW 3 Series facelift spy photos

27 Photos

The next-gen BMW M5 has a more aggressive front fascia than what we're seeing on the standard versions under development. The "Hybrid Test Vehicle" decals are a hint that this one is a plug-in hybrid.

Gallery: Next-Gen BMW M5 Spy Shots

12 Photos

We are starting to get a better look at the next-gen Ford Mustang. This one appears to have a performance pack because of parts like the aggressive tires and brakes with dual calipers for the rear wheels.

Gallery: 2024 Ford Mustang New Spy Photos

11 Photos

We also got our first look at the next Ford Mustang Convertible. Take a look at the camouflage on the roof to notice the slightly different styling for it.

Gallery: Next-Gen Ford Mustang Convertible Spy Shots

19 Photos

The revised Hyundai Accent will gain an updated front and rear that will create more of a family resemblance with the Elantra.

Gallery: Hyundai Accent Spy Photos

25 Photos

The next member of Hyundai's Ioniq family of electric vehicles on the way is the 6, and it's a sedan.

Gallery: Hyundai Ioniq 6 new spy photos

26 Photos

Much like the Kia Seltos from this week, this refreshed Hyundai Palisade wears a lot more camouflage than we'd usually expect to see on an updated vehicle.

Gallery: 2023 Hyundai Palisade facelift spy photos

14 Photos

This refreshed Kia Seltos is under heavy camouflage. We would usually expect to see this much body covering when a company is developing a new vehicle, not an updated one.

Gallery: Kia Seltos facelift spy photos

22 Photos

This is our best look yet at the next-gen Maserati Granturismo. You can get a great idea of what the general design looks like.

Gallery: New Maserati GranTurismo Spy Shots

16 Photos

The CX-60 is a boxy crossover coming from Mazda. It debuts on March 6, so we're going to see much more soon.

Gallery: 2023 Mazda CX-60 spy photos

27 Photos

In addition to the EQE sedan, a crossover variant is coming, and this is the sporty AMG variant. It has four-wheel steering.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV spied with rear-wheel steering

31 Photos

The G-Class 4X4 Squared will be an even more rugged version of the already tough SUV. It has wider fenders, a taller ride height, a light bar, and roof rack.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4x4 Squared Spy Photos

17 Photos

The GLE 63 Coupe receives very minor changes around the headlights. The GLE 53 in these spy shots has more significant changes to the front fascia.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 SUV And Coupe New Spy Photos

21 Photos

This batch of Mini Countryman spy photos offers our first look inside the upcoming crossover.

Gallery: New Mini Countryman spy photos

17 Photos

Here's the updated Porsche 911 Cabriolet with very light camouflage. There are small changes to the front fascia.

Gallery: Porsche 911 Cabriolet facelift new spy photos

27 Photos

This gallery includes looks at both the updated Cayenne Coupe in its standard form and the meaner Turbo GT. They feature new lighting and tweaks to the front fascia.

Gallery: Porsche Cayenne Coupe, Turbo GT Facelift New Spy Photos

15 Photos

Despite wearing a modified body from the current Porsche Panamera, we believe that this is actually the next-gen model under the skin.

Gallery: Next-Gen Porsche Panamera First Look Spy Photos

57 Photos

Here's our first look at the next-gen Volkswagen Passat in wagon form. Although, it's using the body of the current one at this point.

Gallery: VW Passat (B9) Euro-spec first spy photos