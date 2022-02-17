We totally wouldn't blame you for thinking this is clickbait, but friends, it's absolutely true. A police officer riding a bicycle at the airport in Orlando did pursue a woman on a motorized suitcase through the terminal. And no, it wasn't a staged stunt or a classic Top Gear bit. This is without a doubt the weirdest police chase video we've ever seen.

Here's the deal. According to WKMG News 6, this incident actually occurred last April. A woman identified as Chelsea Alston was traveling from Orlando to New York on Southwest Airlines and was allegedly denied entry to her flight by a gate agent who deemed her too intoxicated. She apparently wasn't happy with that, at which point Orlando Police Officer Andrew Mamone showed up on his bike to assist. That's where bodycam footage of the incident (posted at the top of this article) begins.

That's also where this extremely bizarre – and at times comical – pursuit begins. Alston curses as she motors away from the gate on her electrified luggage, and even Officier Mamone remarks that the suitcase is pretty fast.

We're gonna have a bike pursuing a suitcase in a minute," we hear him say on the video. "It's gonna be crazy."

Mamone catches up to Alston on a tram and escorts her off before the tram departs. He then spends a few minutes trying to get her back to the security checkpoint, as she no longer has a valid boarding pass. He even offers to race her back to the general terminal where she could sober up, but she's eventually arrested after appearing to spit on the officer.

The video ends with Alston being carried out of the airport and placed into a waiting police car. However, WKMG News 6 reports that she further damaged the police car once inside, tearing up the headliner and, um, going number two on the back seat. If found guilty, she could face up to 10 years in prison. Yikes.

Yes, there's a bit of comedy here but tensions are certainly high all around the world. It's unfortunate this episode ended as it did, but at least nobody was hurt. Let's all just relax a bit, get some motorized suitcases, and have some fun. Can't we all just get along?