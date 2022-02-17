The Mink pares the towable camper down to its essentials, and the result is adorable. Sure, the little thing doesn't have all of the amenities of an Airstream or Bowlus, but an owner can easily pull this one practically anywhere.

The Mink measures just 162 inches (4,116 millimeters) long and weighs 1,146 pounds (520 kilograms). It has 12.99 inches (330 millimeters) of ground clearance, which means the owner can haul the little camper off-road and not worry much about getting hung up on obstacles.

Gallery: Mink Towable Camper

11 Photos

The interior has lots of natural light from large, circular windows on each side and a panoramic skylight on the roof. There are four USB ports above the headrest. Felt pockets on each wall offer a space to store small items.

The cabin is 110.7 inches (2,811 millimeters) long and 59.49 inches (1,511 millimeters) wide. The mattress in there is 78.74 inches (2,000 millimeters) by 55.12 inches (1400 millimeters). For comparison, a full-size mattress is 74.5 inches (1,892 millimeters) by 53 inches (1,346 millimeters, so the Mink is just a bit bigger than that.

As a bonus, there's a bunk bed that's 55.12 inches (1,400 millimeters) by 19.69 inches (500 millimeters. Mink suggests that little kids could sleep there, or an owner can use the space for storage.

At the back, there's a hatch that opens to reveal a kitchen. It includes a built-in 1.27-cubic-foot (36-liter) ice chest and a 12-volt plug. There are boxes and shelves for storage. LED lighting illuminates your food prep at night. A 220-volt outlet is usable when the Mink is connected to shore power.

There are also quite a few available options to give the Mink more amenities. Buyers can add things like a 105-watt solar panel, a heating system, Bluetooth speaker, duvet kit, a wool blanket, a gas stove, cutlery kit, an enamelware set, and more.

Mink Campers is located in Reykjavík, Iceland. Prices for the cute camper start at €16,460 ($18,702 at current exchange rates).