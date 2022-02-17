The Rimac Nevera officially debuted in June 2021. Since then, we've seen the 1,914-horsepower (1,427-kilowatt) electric hypercar engage numerous competitors in drag races, not to mention a minor speeding infraction on public roads. However, the car isn't on sale yet – these events featured preproduction models. It still has to complete crash testing for certification in the US and Europe.

This video from Carwow gives us a front-row seat for the final crash test, a sideswipe into a pole at 20 mph (32 km/h). It's actually the 45th crash test endured by Nevera prototypes, and with the car costing around $2 million, that sounds like a very expensive process. However, only 10 cars were used for all the crash tests. Depending on the type and severity of the test, it's possible to reuse cars for multiple collisions. For example, the car used in this sideways pole test was previously crashed head-on.

Gallery: Rimac Nevera

63 Photos

According to the video, European regulations require passing grades on five various crash tests for certification. US regulations are tighter, with 22 different tests required. Basic math tells us that doesn't equal 45; Rimac includes additional tests not required, all in the name of collecting further data for structure and safety. And yes, the final test was passed with flying colors. The Nevera is now one major step closer to reaching dealerships.

The process is similar to what Koenigsegg shared in a video from 2019. With niche hypercars, cost is a tremendous concern during the crash-testing process. Reusing previously crashed cars for multiple tests certainly helps, and extensive simulations also help in the development process. Per this video, Rimac's pre-crash computer simulations were ultimately 98 percent accurate to real-world results.

With all the hypercar destruction now complete, road-going Neveras shouldn't be far behind.