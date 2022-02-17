Alpina is working on refreshed styling for the B3 Touring and XB7. We have spy shots of them both, so you can get an idea of what changes are coming to these vehicles.

The updated B3 Touring features redesigned headlights that have a thinner, pointier shape than the current lamps. There's also a revised look for the bumper with vertical inlets in the corners. The rear also wears camouflage, but the changes are much harder to see.

The current iteration of the B3 uses a turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six making 456 horsepower (340 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque. An eight-speed automatic gearbox sends the power to an all-wheel-drive system. This setup gets the wagon to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.9 seconds and to a top speed of 186 mph (300 kph).

The updated XB7 gains the split headlights with an extra strip of lamps on the tip of the hood that we also see on the refreshed BMW X7. There's a redesigned front fascia that now has angled elements on each side. Like the B3 Touring, it's harder to discern the changes at the back, but the camouflage indicates that tweaks are happening.

The existing XB7 uses a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 that makes 613 hp (457 kW) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. It runs through an eight-speed automatic and has all-wheel drive. The big vehicle gets to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.2 seconds and has a top speed of 180 mph (290 kph)

It's not clear when Alpina plans to introduce the refreshed B3 Touring and XB7. All signs point to BMW debuting the revised versions of the 3 Series Touring and X7 before the end of the year. With that in mind, the Alpinas could arrive before the end of 2022, too.