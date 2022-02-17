Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

BMW is working on a facelift for the X5 and X6 and this rendering previews what the coupe-styled SUV could look like. We have confidence this rendering is pretty accurate as the visual changes are expected to be kept to a minimum.

This rendering is based on recent spy photos with the new Range Rover Sport and it shows evolutionary lines all around. The new performance SUV could debut until the end of the year or in 2023 powered by a BMW-sourced 4.4-liter twin-turbo engine.

This rendering proposes a virtual alternative to the BMW X4 and Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupe based on the brand new Alfa Romeo Tonale. We don’t know if a coupe-fied version of the crossover is under development, but we are hearing rumors a performance model could be confirmed until the end of the year.

This is our exclusive rendering of the upcoming first high-riding Ferrari in history. It is based on spy photos, internal information, and rumors we’ve heard about the fast utility. We don’t know what’s under the hood but we know it will have a lot of power.