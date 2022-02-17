Having unveiled the next-generation Ranger in mid-November 2021, it only makes sense Ford is now preparing to introduce its SUV equivalent. The revamped Everest has already been teased, and this latest preview announces the world premiere will take place on March 1. As with the outgoing model and the one before it, the body-on-frame sport utility vehicle will not be sold in the United States where the Bronco reigns supreme.

Its appearance inside and out is largely predictable since we're all expecting to see a Ranger SUV. That's not to say it'll be disappointing since the midsize pickup truck looks quite fetching. Whether we're talking about the entry-level workhorse with its glorious steelies or the high-end trim levels, the VW Amarok rival has plenty of appeal in its new generation. It should be the same story with its SUV counterpart.

Gallery: 2022 Ford Everest teasers

35 Photos

One ace up the Everest's sleeve compared to the Bronco will be the availability of a third row to accommodate up to seven people. Being a model sold in several places around the world, the new SUV will continue to have a diesel engine. One of the most important novelties brought by the 2022 Ranger is a bigger V6 oil-burner, which should find its way underneath the Everest's hood.

Looking at the few technical details released by the Blue Oval for the Ranger, it's worth noting the wheelbase has been stretched by 50 millimeters (two inches). The distances between the Everest's axles should grow as well, meaning there will be more legroom for passengers sitting in the back. In addition, the pickup's rear track is wider than before by the same amount, which in turn should have a positive impact on the SUV's cargo capacity.

Speaking of the cabin, design director Max Wolff says Ford has "created a sanctuary with premium appointments in which customers could feel relaxed and in control, no matter what was going on outside." He goes on to specify the company's "intention from the beginning was to communicate the capability of next-gen Everest with a modern, strong exterior design."

While the Ranger will get the Raptor treatment with an EcoBoost V6 on February 22, it's too soon to say whether the Everest will spawn a go-faster version as well.