We’ve caught a few Porsche Panamera prototypes on camera over the last few months, hiding some minor changes. Our spy sources found it all a bit strange (as did we) since the current Panamera isn’t old at all, having debuted for the 2021 model year with a modest facelift. Another facelift in such a short span isn't unheard of, but multiple sightings of new Panamera prototypes with far more changes have us scratching our heads.

We now see a front fascia that looks a bit different from before, which isn't a big deal. However, there are also new headlights and fenders in front. Moving further back we see obvious camouflage covering hiding the C-pillar, something that wasn't there before. The quarter panels are different with new fuel door designs, and black tape is all over the rear clip, concealing the design of the taillights as well as details on the rear fascia. The hatchback is also different; it looks more flush to the body on these prototypes.

Gallery: Next-Gen Porsche Panamera First Look Spy Photos

36 Photos

We could be looking at an extensive facelift, but with so many exterior changes, a next-generation model seems more likely. That actually makes more sense, as we know Porsche development times can be quite lengthy when it comes to testing vehicles on public roads. As such, the previous sightings could've been test mules; existing models wearing a version of the new fascia. That would suggest larger changes underneath the skin, but at this early stage, our sources have no additional information other than what we see in these photos.

The current-generation Porsche Panamera debuted in 2016 as a 2017 model. The facelift followed in 2020 for the 2021 model year. If Porsche sticks to a schedule of updates every four years, the next Panamera wouldn't debut until 2024. Unless this is some completely new Panamera trim level, that means a reveal could still be two years away.

In any case, tracking automakers during vehicle development isn't an exact science. We will certainly keep investigating to see what's in store for the Panamera's future.