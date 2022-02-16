Volkswagen revealed the US-bound Golf GTI and Golf R about six months ago. Today, the company is announcing a slate of new aftermarket accessories for the hot hatches. The goodies give the five-door a minor visual makeover with new lighting elements, unique wheel caps, and new body components.

"The GTI is our most storied enthusiast vehicle," said Hein Schafer, VW of America's senior VP of product marketing and strategy. "Its owners have a history of dialing the car in to match their personality and lifestyle, and we are proud to offer a catalog of dynamic options to help them do so."

Gallery: VW Golf GTI, Golf R Aftermarket Accessories

18 Photos

The new body parts come from the company's continued collaboration with Oettinger, which designed the new GTI components. VW offers owners a new front chin spoiler ($510), a sportier rear diffuser ($591), and a roof spoiler ($510). VW says any VW dealership or independent auto body shop can paint and install the parts.

VW also offers new Dynamic Wheel Center caps, which sport either the GTI or R logos. The caps are designed to keep the logo level and upright even as the wheels and tires move. The new caps will become available in early 2022, so VW doesn't list the GTI or R caps just yet. However, a listing for Dynamic caps with the VW logo has a $181 price tag for a set of four.

The last thing VW is selling for the GTI is dynamic turn signals for the side-mirror housings. They're from Osram. The sequential signals move from the inner housing to the mirror's outside edge. They sell for $265 for a pair, and no reprogramming is needed. These are just a few of the latest aftermarket parts and accessories VW offers for the new Golf GTI and R. Sadly, the company didn't introduce anything new for the interior.