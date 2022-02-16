The Monroney, or window sticker, you see in new cars at the dealership is regulated by law. There's certain information the sticker must display in addition to the price, equipment list, and safety ratings. Most stickers also display the fuel economy rating, but the GMC Hummer EV won't be doing that when it arrives. The Hummer EV is a beefy machine, and all that weight will allow GMC to choose if it wants to display the MPGe ratings or not.

A GMC spokesperson confirmed to Car and Driver, which obtained the company's application for certification with the US EPA, that it would not be displaying the fuel economy rating on the Hummer EV's window sticker. General Motors has other large electric vehicles in development, like the Silverado EV, that might toe the line between displaying the rating or not. A model with a gross vehicle weight rating (GVWR) over 8,500 pounds (3,855 kilograms) isn't required to display the fuel economy rating, which is measured in MPGe – miles per gallon of gasoline-equivalent.

Gallery: 2022 GMC Hummer EV

88 Photos

The application lists the Hummer EV's GVWR rating at 10,550 pounds (4,785 kilograms) with a 9,063-lbs (4,110-kg) curb weight. Both of those figures are far above the 8,500-pound threshold, and nearly 3,000 pounds are dedicated to the battery, which weighs in at an astounding 2,923 lbs (1,325 kg). As Car and Driver notes, the Rivian R1T also has a GVWR of just over 8,500 lbs; however, Rivian does display the truck's MPGe rating on its window stickers.

GMC is giving the Hummer EV a staggered rollout, with the Edition 1 model arriving first and cheaper versions arriving later. Its six-figure price tag and 1,000 horsepower (745 kilowatts) will return 47 MPGe combined, which you won't find listed on the sticker alongside the 51 MPGe city and 43 MPGe highway ratings. The preliminary application also says the EV will travel up to 329 miles (529 kilometers) on a single charge, a bit below the promised 350 miles.